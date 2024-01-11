MLB Arbitration 2024: Top 5 deals that went down before today's deadline ft. Shane Bieber, Walker Buehler & more

The MLB arbitration deadline is one of the key dates during the offseason. This is the final opportunity for both players and their clubs to agree on a salary for the upcoming season. If the two parties cannot come to terms on a salary, they will face a neutral party who will determine the player's earnings for the upcoming season.

This year's arbitration deadline came on Thursday, January 11th, with a number of players and teams coming to an agreement on a 2024 salary. While there are a number of notable players who did not come to terms with their teams, several All-Star players will avoid salary arbitration this offseason.

Here's a closer look at five notable players who will avoid arbitration in 2024

#1 - Shane Bieber

One of the names most often brought up in trade rumors is Shane Bieber. The former Cy Young Award winner and the Cleveland Guardians came to an agreement prior to the deadline. The talented pitcher will make $13,125,000 in 2024 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

"Shane Bieber agreed with the Guardians for his third year of Arbitration at $13.125M negotiated by agents Jason Rosenhaus, Dennis Wyrick, Conner Salter and Kyle Lincoln" - @JonHeyman

#2 - Randy Arozarena

After finding himself in trade rumors earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Rays and superstar outfielder Randy Arozarena were able to reach an agreement prior to Thursday's deadline. The former ALCS MVP is set to make $8.1 million in 2024 and should continue to play a key role for the club this upcoming season.

#3 - Walker Buehler

The Los Angeles Dodgers have secured the signature of one of the most talented, yet oft-injured pitchers, Walker Buehler. The two parties reached an agreement worth $8.025 million. Buehler will look to bounce back in 2024 after missing all of last season recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

"Walker Buehler, who missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery, signed for the same amount with the Dodgers that he was paid in 2023: $8.025M." - @Joelsherman1

#4 - Dylan Cease

Easily the most talked about starting pitcher in trade rumors, Dylan Cease, was able to come to terms with the Chicago White Sox on a $8 million salary for the 2024 season. Cease, who will remain one of the most coveted players on the trade market, now has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining before potentially becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025 campaign.

#5 - Logan Gilbert

The Seattle Mariners were able to secure one of their most important rotation pieces prior to the deadline. The club and starting pitcher Logan Gilbert came to terms on a 2024 salary valued at $4.05 million.

"Source: Logan Gilbert, Mariners agree on 1-year, $4.05 million contract. @MLB @MLBNetwork" - @jonmorosi

