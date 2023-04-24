MLB Armed Forces Day 2023: Where to buy commemorative caps, best deals, and more 

MLB has a variety of days throughout the season dedicated to honoring various causes and groups. On Saturday, May 20, Major League Baseball will observe Armed Forces Day 2023 with players donning a special Armed Forces hat collection during games that weekend in honor of those who serve.

Armed Forces Day, established by President Harry S. Truman in 1949, is traditionally celebrated each year on the third Saturday of May. Throughout the weekend, players and coaches will wear camouflage-designed caps, as well as optional camo-themed socks.

Major League Baseball and MLB Charities have been long-time supporters of the military community and will continue to support nonprofit organizations that focus on the needs of military veterans, service members, and families.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Life @MLBLife New Era has revealed the team caps for Armed Forces Day this year New Era has revealed the team caps for Armed Forces Day this year https://t.co/ou1CP65WNf

"New Era has revealed the team caps for Armed Forces Day this year" - MLBLife

Created by New Era, the hats are available for every team and are a dark green camouflage color. They feature your team’s logo in a raised, embroidered black, with an eagle patch that reads “Our Nation’s Finest” on the right side. The underside of the brim is light gray.

The hats are available in multiple styles for fans to select their preferred type. They are available in 59FIFTY flat-brim, fitted style, a low profile 59FIFTY, 39THIRTY flex hat, 9TWENTY adjustable styles, and more. There are also bucket hats available.

"NOW AVAILABLE: Chicago @Cubs 2023 Armed Forces Day Caps! SHOP: https://bit.ly/3mWIbqf #ChicagoCubs #Cubs #MLB" - @SportsWorldChic

A look at the pricing for the Armed Forces Day hats on the MLB's official site

All styles of Armed Forces Day hats are available on New Era's official website. Prices vary depending on the style of your desired fit. Here is a breakdown of the pricing for each available design.

Low Profile 59FIFTY Fitted - $45.99

59FIFTY Fitted - $45.99

9FIFTY Snapback - $38.99

39THIRTY Stretch Fit - $37.99

9TWENTY Adjustable - $33.99

Bucket - $45.99

Kids 9FORTY Snapback - $29.99

All of the pricing is the same for every team, whether you are rocking the Pittsburgh Pirates "P" or the iconic New York Yankees logo.

"Preview of the @MLB and @NewEraCap for this years Armed Forces day #Natitude | #Baseball" - @TheNatsReport

For fans looking for a deal, the 2022 edition of the hats is available on Major League Baseball's official website, with daily deals available. At the time of writing, the Arizona Diamondbacks 39THIRTY Flex Hat is on sale for $26.59, and the Cincinnati Reds On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat is available for $32.19.

Poll : 0 votes