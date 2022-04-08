MLB betting odds for April 8th, 2022, featuring Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and more

The MLB season has begun and there are many different bets for fans to take a look at for the second day of the season.

MLB sports betting is fairly new and is gaining popularity. Let's take a look at some odds and see what bets to take today.

MLB betting odds: April 8

MLB AL Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Six

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees

Starting Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Red Sox) vs Gerrit Cole (Yankees)

Moneyline: Red Sox +148 Yankees -177

Over/Under: 8 runs

Spread: Red Sox +1.5 Yankees -1.5

Bryce's Picks: Red Sox Moneyline

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers v Tampa Bay Rays

Starting Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (White Sox) vs Eduardo Rodriguez (Tigers)

Moneyline: White Sox -136 Tigers +115

Over/Under: 7.5 runs

Spread: White Sox -1.5 Tigers +1.5

Bryce's Picks: White Sox Moneyline

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs

Starting Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) vs Justin Steele (Cubs)

Moneyline: Brewers -159 Cubs +130

Over/Under: 7 runs

Spread: Brewers -1.5 Cubs +1.5

Bryce's Picks: Brewers Moneyline

Oakland Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays

Starting Pitchers: Frankie Montas (Athletics) vs Aaron Nola (Phillies)

Moneyline: Athletics +150 Phillies -180

Over/Under: 8 runs

Spread: Athletics +1.5 Phillies -1.5

Bryce's Picks: Phillies Moneyline

Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles

Starting Pitchers: John Means (Orioles) vs Shane McClanahan (Rays)

Moneyline: Orioles +160 Rays -195

Over/Under: 7.5 runs

Spread: Orioles +1.5 Rays -1.5

Bryce's Picks: Rays Moneyline

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers v Texas Rangers

Starting Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies)

Moneyline: Dodgers -225 Rockies +185

Over/Under: 11 runs

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 Rockies +1.5

Bryce's Picks: Dodgers Moneyline, Dodgers -1.5

Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays

Starting Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Mariners) vs Joe Ryan (Twins)

Moneyline: Mariners +102 Twins -121

Over/Under: 8 runs

Spread: Mariners -1.5 Twins +1.5

Bryce's Picks: Mariners Moneyline

Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants

New York Mets v Miami Marlins

Starting Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) vs Logan Webb (Giants)

Moneyline: Marlins +123 Giants -143

Over/Under: 7.5 runs

Spread: Marlins +1.5 Giants -1.5

Bryce's Picks: Giants Moneyline

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

Starting Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Mets) vs Josiah Gray (Nationals)

Moneyline: Mets -167 Nationals +143

Over/Under: 9 runs

Spread: Mets -1.5 Nationals +1.5

Bryce's Picks: Mets Moneyline, Under 9 runs

Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays

Starting Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) vs Jose Berrios (Blue Jays)

Moneyline: Rangers +138 Blue Jays -165

Over/Under: 9 runs

Spread: Rangers +1.5 Blue Jays -1.5

Bryce's Picks: Blue Jays Moneyline

Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Photo Day

Starting Pitchers: Reiver Sanmartin (Reds) vs Charlie Morton (Braves)

Moneyline: Reds +155 Braves -200

Over/Under: 9 runs

Spread: Reds +1.5 Braves -1.5

Bryce's Picks: Braves Moneyline

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

Starting Pitchers: Jake Odorizzi (Astros) vs Reid Detmers (Angels)

Moneyline: Astros +100 Angels -118

Over/Under: 9.5 runs

Spread: Astros -1.5 Angels +1.5

Bryce's Picks: Angels Moneyline

San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks

MLB San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

Starting Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Padres) vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks)

Moneyline: Padres -143 Diamondbacks +120

Over/Under: 9 runs

Spread: Padres -1.5 Diamondbacks +1.5

Bryce's Picks: Padres Moneyline, Over 9 runs

