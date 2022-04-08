MLB betting odds for April 8th, 2022, featuring Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and more

The MLB season has begun and there are many different bets for fans to take a look at for the second day of the season.
MLB sports betting is fairly new and is gaining popularity. Let's take a look at some odds and see what bets to take today.
MLB betting odds: April 8
Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees
Starting Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Red Sox) vs Gerrit Cole (Yankees)
Moneyline: Red Sox +148 Yankees -177
Over/Under: 8 runs
Spread: Red Sox +1.5 Yankees -1.5
Bryce's Picks: Red Sox Moneyline
Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers
Starting Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (White Sox) vs Eduardo Rodriguez (Tigers)
Moneyline: White Sox -136 Tigers +115
Over/Under: 7.5 runs
Spread: White Sox -1.5 Tigers +1.5
Bryce's Picks: White Sox Moneyline
Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs
Starting Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) vs Justin Steele (Cubs)
Moneyline: Brewers -159 Cubs +130
Over/Under: 7 runs
Spread: Brewers -1.5 Cubs +1.5
Bryce's Picks: Brewers Moneyline
Oakland Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies
Starting Pitchers: Frankie Montas (Athletics) vs Aaron Nola (Phillies)
Moneyline: Athletics +150 Phillies -180
Over/Under: 8 runs
Spread: Athletics +1.5 Phillies -1.5
Bryce's Picks: Phillies Moneyline
Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays
Starting Pitchers: John Means (Orioles) vs Shane McClanahan (Rays)
Moneyline: Orioles +160 Rays -195
Over/Under: 7.5 runs
Spread: Orioles +1.5 Rays -1.5
Bryce's Picks: Rays Moneyline
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies
Starting Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies)
Moneyline: Dodgers -225 Rockies +185
Over/Under: 11 runs
Spread: Dodgers -1.5 Rockies +1.5
Bryce's Picks: Dodgers Moneyline, Dodgers -1.5
Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins
Starting Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Mariners) vs Joe Ryan (Twins)
Moneyline: Mariners +102 Twins -121
Over/Under: 8 runs
Spread: Mariners -1.5 Twins +1.5
Bryce's Picks: Mariners Moneyline
Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants
Starting Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) vs Logan Webb (Giants)
Moneyline: Marlins +123 Giants -143
Over/Under: 7.5 runs
Spread: Marlins +1.5 Giants -1.5
Bryce's Picks: Giants Moneyline
New York Mets vs Washington Nationals
Starting Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Mets) vs Josiah Gray (Nationals)
Moneyline: Mets -167 Nationals +143
Over/Under: 9 runs
Spread: Mets -1.5 Nationals +1.5
Bryce's Picks: Mets Moneyline, Under 9 runs
Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays
Starting Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) vs Jose Berrios (Blue Jays)
Moneyline: Rangers +138 Blue Jays -165
Over/Under: 9 runs
Spread: Rangers +1.5 Blue Jays -1.5
Bryce's Picks: Blue Jays Moneyline
Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves
Starting Pitchers: Reiver Sanmartin (Reds) vs Charlie Morton (Braves)
Moneyline: Reds +155 Braves -200
Over/Under: 9 runs
Spread: Reds +1.5 Braves -1.5
Bryce's Picks: Braves Moneyline
Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels
Starting Pitchers: Jake Odorizzi (Astros) vs Reid Detmers (Angels)
Moneyline: Astros +100 Angels -118
Over/Under: 9.5 runs
Spread: Astros -1.5 Angels +1.5
Bryce's Picks: Angels Moneyline
San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Starting Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Padres) vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks)
Moneyline: Padres -143 Diamondbacks +120
Over/Under: 9 runs
Spread: Padres -1.5 Diamondbacks +1.5
Bryce's Picks: Padres Moneyline, Over 9 runs
