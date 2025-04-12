Juan Soto helps Pete Alonso be “the man” per MLB broadcaster

New York Mets star Juan Soto seemingly helps Pete Alonso be “the man” in the team’s lineup amid his struggles this season.

WFAN broadcasters Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata explored the issues between Soto and Alonso in a clip published on April 10. In the clip, Tierney claimed:

“He (Soto) helps Pete be the man.”

The comment stemmed from Licata stating that the Mets signed Soto to his record-breaking 15-year contract this past offseason to “be the man.” However, as Licata points out:

“Juan Soto was brought here to be the man, and, right now, he’s not.”

The blunt comments underscore how Juan Soto’s early-season struggles have made him prone to criticism from the media and fans. The broadcasters went back and forth on how Soto’s apparent lack of production doesn’t truly matter when looking at the big picture.

Licata declared:

“I have no doubt that, probably as soon as tonight, he’s going to come out of it. It’s just a matter of days with Juan Soto.”

Check out the discussion from the five-minute mark on:

Ultimately, Tierney and Licata underscored the fact that pitchers would rather pass on facing Soto and pitch to Alonso. That situation has helped Alonso put up big numbers to start the season while helping the team win. As it stands, Alonso is hitting .333 with three round-trippers and 15 RBIs.

The start to Soto’s first year with the Mets may not be what fans expected, but as long as the Mets are in first place, fans and the media will be patient with Soto.

Juan Soto wanted Pete Alonso to hit behind him

An ESPN piece published on April 10 looked into a major issue concerning Juan Soto during contract negotiations with the Mets this past offseason.

Specifically, it was reported that Soto was overly concerned about who would hit behind him in the Mets’ lineup.

According to the piece, Soto wanted Pete Alonso, stating:

“I told them the best option was him.”

Soto’s endorsement prompted the Mets to step things up in negotiations with Pete Alonso, signing him to a two-year contract.

Fast forward to mid-April, and it looks like the move has worked out. Despite Soto’s apparent lack of production, Alonso is going wild, hitting behind Soto. Alonso’s numbers to start the season justify Soto’s recommendation.

With Soto likely to break out of his slump, and Alonso hopefully keeping up his numbers, the Mets can look forward to having one of the most potent one-two punches in the Majors this season.

