MLB broadcaster downplays Juan Soto hinting Mets superstar is cracking under pressure

New York Mets superstar Juan Soto could be cracking under the pressure, trying to live up to his record-breaking $765 million contract.
WFAN broadcasters Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata discussed Juan Soto’s performance over his first 12 games with the Mets in a clip published on April 10. In the discussion, the veteran MLB commentators expounded on Soto seemingly struggling with the Mets.
Licata bluntly stated:
“For the first time, I’d be lying to you otherwise, I started to think Juan Soto might be, in fact, pressing a little bit.”
The commentary stems from Soto’s first season of his monster contract. Soto has hit one home run and driven in four runs to go with an OPS of .952. However, Tierney focused on what Soto brings to the table beyond the home run and RBI numbers.
He stated:
“I think his greatness is more subtle.”
However, Licata shared that Soto’s numbers are currently below his career averages, highlighting how Soto is not paid to “draw walks.”
Licata continued:
“Nobody’s ripping him thinking he can’t handle New York… I think he’s pressing a little bit.”
Licata based his thoughts on the fact that Soto feels like he has to “earn” the contract he signed this offseason. As such, Soto is putting undue pressure on himself to perform.
Both Tierney and Licata agreed that Soto could live up to the hype if he just continues doing what he did with the Yankees last season.
Juan Soto providing cover for the rest of Mets lineup
An article published in Northjersey.com looked into Juan Soto’s impact on the Mets’ lineup. The piece honed in on the fact that Soto provides cover for the rest of the hitters in the Mets batting order.
Soto’s presence forces pitchers to avoid “making mistakes” when facing Soto. That situation allows other hitters like Pete Alonso to feast on opposing pitchers.
While Soto hasn’t torched opponents thus far this season, his bat is a deterrent that enables hitters like Alonso to cash in. Alonso is currently batting .333 with three dingers and 15 runs batted in. His 1.118 OPS speaks to the types of pitches Alonso is seeing at the moment.
The piece concluded that despite Soto not ripping the cover off the ball, he’s helping his team win in different ways.