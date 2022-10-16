MLB Champion 2021: Who Won The MLB World Series Last Year

The MLB World Series is back in the near future. Every year, many fans of sports begin to pay serious attention to baseball once the leaves start to fall. It is then that they know the true excitement begins.

There have been a few major dynasties in baseball. The 1940s New York Yankees, the 1970s Cincinnati Reds, and the San Francisco Giants in the early 2010s. These teams were always sure-fire bets to be competitive in the World Series.

Mark Bowman @mlbbowman The Braves are facing an elimination game, something they didn’t encounter on the way to a World Series title last year. But they now turn to Charlie Morton, one of the best elimination game pitchers in baseball history mlb.com/news/braves-lo… The Braves are facing an elimination game, something they didn’t encounter on the way to a World Series title last year. But they now turn to Charlie Morton, one of the best elimination game pitchers in baseball history mlb.com/news/braves-lo…

"The Braves are facing an elimination game, something they didn’t encounter on the way to a World Series title last year. But they now turn to Charlie Morton, one of the best elimination game pitchers in baseball history" - @ Mark Bowman

The 2021 World Series winners were none other than the Atlanta Braves. Headed up by striking slugger Freddie Freeman. Freeman was in his 10th season with the team and was ready to lead them on to greatness.

After beating the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, the Braves continued on to face Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS after a seasaw 7-game showdown.

The Braves went on to meet their ultimate match against the Houston Astros, a team fast becoming a power-house and the presumptive AL West kings. However, after 6 games, the Braves emerged as world champions for the first time since 1995.

Dodgers Jdub @Jdub_Dodgers Let’s be honest. Baseball deserves a Dodgers/Padres 2020 NLDS rematch, Dodgers/Braves NLCS Trilogy Finale, and Dodgers/Astros Rematch World Series with the Dodgers winning it all after an 111-win season. That’s your storybook scripted ending right there. Let’s be honest. Baseball deserves a Dodgers/Padres 2020 NLDS rematch, Dodgers/Braves NLCS Trilogy Finale, and Dodgers/Astros Rematch World Series with the Dodgers winning it all after an 111-win season. That’s your storybook scripted ending right there.

"Let’s be honest. Baseball deserves a Dodgers/Padres 2020 NLDS rematch, Dodgers/Braves NLCS Trilogy Finale, and Dodgers/Astros Rematch World Series with the Dodgers winning it all after an 111-win season. That’s your storybook scripted ending right there." - @ Dodgers Jdub

The series was evenly contested. In the end, the Braves outscored the Astros 25-20, and out-hit their opponents by a margin of 48-45. Despite making 7 fielding errors, compared to the only one committed by the Astros, the Braves held on for the victory.

Jorge Soler was named the MVP of the series for the Atlanta Braves. He hit 3 home runs to match his 6 RBIs on 6 hits throughout the series. Brian Snitker was the manager of record for the Braves as they captured the coveted trophy in 2021.

Who will win the World Series this year?

With the Braves already down 2-1 in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, a team with a far worse record, experts are beginning to doubt the repeat.

Additionally, Freddie Freeman has signed a long-term deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers look to be the team to beat after finishing the regular season with the best record in the MLB. We will just have to wait and find out.

Poll : 0 votes