At the start of the season, the New York Mets had one of the most experienced and talented pitching rotations in the league. A combination of injuries and suspensions has seen the rotation wiped out, forcing the club to turn to alternatives.

Three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander was the headline signing during the offseason. There were high hopes for the player who was just coming off a World Series championship. Verlander is yet to play a game since his two-year, $86.6 million move.

Injuries to Carlos Carrasco and Jose Quintana mean the team has had to turn to younger pitchers like Jose Butto and Tyler Megill. Max Scherzer's recent 10-game suspension only added to the the organization's problems.

In a recent article for the New York Post, Jon Heyman painted a gloomy picture of the pitching situation. He quoted a Met who confirmed these are trying times in Queens:

"We are in survival mode right now."

Despite losing four of their five starting pitchers, the New York Mets have managed to stay competitive.

Metsmerized Online @Metsmerized With today’s rainout, Max Scherzer will not be eligible to return from his 10-game suspension until Tuesday in Detroit. With today’s rainout, Max Scherzer will not be eligible to return from his 10-game suspension until Tuesday in Detroit. https://t.co/tEIdC4ENvC

Led by power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso, the offense is off to a strong start. Alonso ranks second in the league in home runs (10) behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (11).

The club is averaging 4.52 runs per game. They have scored more runs than the New York Yankees.

The New York Mets will rely heavily on Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in the second half of the season

Justin Verlander of the New York Mets looks on prior to a game against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day at loanDepot park

It's not all doom and gloom for the New York Mets. The club has a respectable 15-13 record and trails the Atlanta Braves by just three games in the National League East.

Justin Verlander's return will provide some stability and depth to the rotation. Last season, Verlander won his third Cy Young award. He finished with an impressive 18-4 record and a 1.75 ERA after 175 innings.

"NEWS: According to @AnthonyDiComo, Justin Verlander is on track to make his #Mets debut on May 3rd against the Detroit Tigers. #LGM"

Fellow Cy Young winner Max Scherzer was the club's most consistent pitcher in 2022. He finished with a 11-5 record and recorded 173 strikeouts over 145.1 innings. Scherzer also led all starting pitchers with a 2.29 ERA.

When healthy, this is one of the most talented rotations in baseball. The Verlander-Scherzer one-two punch is one of the most dangerous in the MLB. With the offense starting to click and several pitchers set to return in the coming months, the Mets will be tough to beat.

