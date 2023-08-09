It has been an interesting season for the New York Yankees this year.

The team with an estimated payroll of $274,000,000, built momentum in the offseason by re-signing superstar Aaron Judge and signing Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal.

Nobody could have expected this team to fight to stay out of last place in the American League East for much of the season. But that is where we are right now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees hold a 59-55 record, 11.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, who lead the division. Making up that much ground with two months in the regular season will be tough. MLB columnist Bob Klapisch does not believe the Bronx Bombers will turn it around.

"You walk into the clubhouse and you don't get the sense that winning or losing on a day to day basis makes a real impact on these players" said Bob Klapisch.

Klapisch believes the New York Yankees clubhouse is going through the motions. There is no sense of urgency when the team loses; they seem okay with those results.

The lackluster season already has owner Hal Steinbrenner thinking about the future. While Brian Cahsman will be back next season, the same cannot be said for manager Aaron Boone. He is coming up on the final year of his contract, and his future with the club is up in the air.

It is time for the New York Yankees to get it going

Yankees White Sox Baseball

Winning the division will not be within reach unless the New York Yankees catch fire. However, they can still make the postseason through the Wild Card. They are 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who hold the final American League Wild Card spot.

The Bronx Bombers are doing all they can to turn this around. On Wednesday, they are starting relief pitcher Ian Hamilton in Luis Severino's spot.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



It had been Luis Severino's turn in the rotation The Yankees announce Ian Hamilton will start tonight, per @SethDRothmanIt had been Luis Severino's turn in the rotation pic.twitter.com/GpRM7ijDDR

Severino has struggled this season since coming off the IL. He is 2-6 with a 7.74 ERA in 61.2 innings of work. He has failed to reach the sixth inning in his last three starts.

The Yankees hope Hamilton has a strong outing on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. The Yankees need a win to clinch the series.

It will be a crucial month for this team. In August, they have a series against the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees can either play up to their competition or start worrying about the 2024 season.