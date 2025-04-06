MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred believes torpedo bat controversy is ‘good for baseball’ and shows sport still captures national attention

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred recently gave his insight on the utilization of "torpedo bats." He said that the equipment was an intriguing addition to the game and keeps America's pastime with a fresh perspective.

Ad

Torpedo bats have been in the spotlight since the New York Yankees demolished the Milwaukee Brewers. However, the bats were used by stars such as Francisco Lindor last year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They're absolutely good for baseball," Manfred said.

In an interview with The Athletic, Manfred said that the use of torpedo bats can do wonders for the sport. He also said that it's a welcoming sight that a small tweak, such as an innovation in equipment, can still capture the attention of baseball fans within the country.

"I believe that issues like the torpedo bat and the debate around it demonstrate the fact that baseball still occupies a unique place in our culture, because people get into a complete frenzy over something that's really nothing at the end of the day."

Ad

Manfred also defended the use of the bats and reiterated their legality. Users of the bats, especially the Yankees, drew flak from some fanbases who alleged that the team was "cheating."

"The bats comply with the rules," Manfred said. "Players have actually been moving the sweet spot around in bats for years. But it just demonstrates that something about the game is more important than is captured by television ratings or revenue or any of those things, when you have the discussions and debates about it."

Ad

Known as a progressive figure in the sport, it comes to no surprise that the MLB commissioner approves of such a change within the realms of today's game.

MLB players that use torpedo bats

At the moment, there are 17 confirmed MLB players who are using the torpedo bats in regular-season games — five of whom are from the New York Yankees. Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm, Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells have all utilized the newest innovation that's taking baseball by storm.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Other notable torpedo bat enthusiasts are Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz, Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz and Cincinnati's Jose Trevino (who happens to be a former Yankee). Entering Sunday's games, Chisholm and Volpe lead the home run tally for the torpedo bat users with four home runs each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More