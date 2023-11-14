The San Diego Padres announced the passing of their chairman and owner, Peter Seidler, at the age of 63, today. The organization expressed sincere condolences to the Seidler family for the passing of an individual whose absence will resonate across the MLB community.

Further, the Padres have invited mourners to gather at Petco Park's Home Plate Gate, which will be open from this afternoon onwards. Free parking will be available at Tailgate Lot for those who wish to pay their respects to the venerable man.

Peter Seidler had been facing health challenges for months, battling an illness that ultimately led to his untimely demise. The family has requested privacy regarding the cause of death at this time, according to reports from Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Fans, and even official MLB team accounts, have united in honoring Seidler's legacy, collectively recognizing his significant contributions to the sport.

The baseball community stands united in remembrance and celebration of the life of a figure who played a pivotal role in the Padres' MLB journey.

Padres owner Peter Seidler's death marks the end of an era in the MLB

Born with baseball in his blood, Peter Seidler, the grandson of LA Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley, has a familial connection deeply rooted in the sport. He was not only a loving husband and father, but also a man known for his devotion towards his team.

Peter Seidler consistently displayed compassion, particularly towards those less fortunate. His impact reached beyond personal circles, leaving an indelible mark on the city of San Diego and the broader MLB community.

In light of this profound loss, the Padres organization will observe a week of grieving, temporarily pausing all non-essential business activities. The ongoing manager search will also be put on hold, with plans to announce the new manager just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.