MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 14 2023

MLB DFS Fantasy picks are a good way for fans to engage with players outside their own favorite teams, thus growing their relationship with the game. It's very important, when betting, to know the weather and the pitching matchups.

Fortunately, the weather is all clear for the slate of games today. Right now, no games are in danger of being postponed or even delayed, so all should go without any issues. Make your MLB DFS Fantasy picks without concern.

The best offers for DFS come from Prizepicks and Sleeper. Both of these betting locations will match your first bet up to $100. Please gamble responsibly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB DFS Fantasy picks to make today

Gerrit Cole gets the struggling New York Mets today. The New York Yankees ace also doesn't have to face Pete Alonso and he rebounded in his previous start versus the Boston Red Sox.

Atlanta Braves star Spencer Strider was lit up by those Mets last time out, but he gets to face the Detroit Tigers today. Another poor performance would be an absolute shock.

Spencer Strider is one of the safest MLB DFS Fantasy picks

Framber Valdez has been a Cy Young candidate for the Houston Astros, so with him tabbed against the Washington Nationals, this is probably the safest MLB DFS Fantasy pick to make.

Clayton Kershaw has been good again this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, so expect more of the same against the lowly Chicago White Sox.

Luis Medina comes in against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 7.53 ERA. The Oakland Athletics shockingly won 2-1 last night, but the Rays won't take that lightly. Expect their offensive players (Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena) to get going today against Medina.

Poll : 0 votes