MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 5 2023

MLB DFS fantasy picks can be an excellent way to keep up with all things baseball, play a fun game and potentially earn a lot of money (though with the risk of losing a lot as well). The weather, pitching matchups and more can go a long way to determining who should be bet on, though.

Fortunately, all games on the schedule appear to be in no danger of being postponed. There is no rain in the forecast for any of the eight games scheduled, though several teams are already off today, so keep that in mind when making MLB DFS Fantasy picks.

MLB DFS Fantasy picks to make on June 5

Shane McClanahan is a must-start in almost every single game he pitches. Unless he's facing the MLB's best offense, which is arguably his own team, then he should be a safe bet. In Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox, expect a lot of points from McClanahan.

Shane McClanahan is a good MLB DFS Fantasy picks

Aaron Nola is going for the Philadelphia Phillies vs. the Detroit Tigers, which is a favorable matchup for a good pitcher.

On the other hand, Alek Manoah didn't have an excellent start last time out and has been bad this year. Pick up Houston Astros hitters Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez.

As always, please gamble responsibly.

