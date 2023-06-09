MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 9 2023

For those dedicated to DFS fantasy baseball, there will be a plethora of options for one to choose from, as 13 games will be played on Friday night. The earliest games are slated to begin at 6:40 pm EST, with the latest set to kick off at 10:15 pm EST.

While there is always a possibility for postponement due to weather or the lingering smoke from the Canadian wildfires, all games are set to be played as of right now. This means that all players and teams should be available for users to set their DFS lineups without too much worry.

For those looking for a bargain or simply the best player available, there are several ways to scout a top selection. From the opponent to the ballpark they will be playing in, there are certain things that can give you an edge. Here's a look at some true bargains for tonight's games.

Shohei Ohtani is the best play in DFS fantasy baseball tonight

While it is not very original to say that Shohei Ohtani is one of the clear studs for tonight's games, he simply is too good to pass up. The two-way Japanese sensation is set to start against the Seattle Mariners, which could be massive for him as the Mariners rank third in the MLB with 592 team strikeouts.

CWEB @cweb MLB News: Angels' Shohei Ohtani to start vs. Mariners on rare six days' rest - cweb.com/mlb-news-angel… MLB News: Angels' Shohei Ohtani to start vs. Mariners on rare six days' rest - cweb.com/mlb-news-angel… https://t.co/gS8Vi3TOut

While the Los Angeles Angels starter comes with a hefty price tag, he is certainly worth the cost and should reward those who selected him.

Adrian Houser and AJ Smith-Shawver could be sneaky bargain plays

At a cost of $6000, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser could be a solid "buy-low" target. While he has not been a world-beater this season, a matchup against the Oakland Athletics is one of the best opponents for pitchers to face.

Another pitcher with a good matchup is AJ Smith-Shawver of the Atlanta Braves. The 20-year-old is set to start today's game against the Washington Nationals, who rank 23rd in the MLB in runs scored. While the Nationals rank among the top in team batting average, their lack of scoring could benefit Smith-Shawver. He is currently priced at $6500 on DraftKings DFS.

