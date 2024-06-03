MLB DFS Picks: Top FanDuel Fantasy Baseball Plays and Winning Strategies for Monday, June 3

With just eight games on the MLB slate, the options for Daily Fantasy Sports are a bit limited. However, there are still some good pitchers and hitters slated to play this evening. There are also some value picks you might consider making as well. Here are the players you should have on your radar for Monday, June 3.

All values are provided by FanDuel.

Top MLB DFS pitchers for June 3

Tarik Skubal ($10,400)

Tarik Skubal is always a good pick whenever he's on the mound, but especially so against the Texas Rangers. They have been struggling this year. The Detroit Tigers pitcher is one of MLB's best thanks to a 7-1 win-loss record with a 2.01 ERA, 10.75 K/9, 2.4 fWAR, and 0.82 WHIP. Regardless of the day, he's a good pick for DFS.

Kevin Gausman ($8,200)

Pick Kevin Gausman in DFS today

The Toronto Blue Jays haven't been very good, but not because of pitching. Kevin Gausman is their ace and he's been pretty solid this season. He sports a 3.11 FIP, 1.2 fWAR, and a 0.83 HR/9 rate. Even facing the Baltimore Orioles, this is a pick worth making today.

Zack Wheeler ($10,600)

Zack Wheeler is arguably the best pitcher in the National League this year. Even though he is facing the Milwaukee Brewers, Wheeler is a strong pick. He has a 6-3 record with a 2.32 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 2.2 fWAR, and a 10.38 K/9. He's long been one of baseball's best, and it's fortunate that he's pitching today for DFS players.

Top MLB DFS hitters for June 3

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($3,700)

Pick Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .261 and has a 128 wRC+. Those are both indicative of a good hitter. Tatis also has 10 home runs and six stolen bases thus far. This makes him a power-speed combo, and that's usually good for fantasy. On a day with just eight MLB games, Tatis is a good choice.

Gunnar Henderson ($4,300)

Gunnar Henderson has been one of the best players in baseball and has a legitimate MVP case right now. The Baltimore Orioles shortstop can hit with the best of them, capable of blasting a 400-foot home run at a moment's notice. His .268 batting average and 170 wRC+ suggest good things today.

Bryce Harper ($3,900)

Bryce Harper is hitting .270 with a 149 wRC+. Those are both very good numbers, and it shows how positive Harper has been in 2024 (2.2 fWAR as well). Facing the Milwaukee Brewers, he is in line for a big outing at the plate tonight.

MLB DFS budget picks for June 3

Ryan Mountcastle ($3,100)

Ryan Mountcastle just had a multi-home run game, so he's in good form. He's hitting .291 for the season, one of the best marks in baseball. Mountcastle also has a 136 wRC+ and eight home runs on the year. For just $3,100, there aren't much better options.

Riley Greene ($3,200)

Riley Greene is good DFS value

Riley Greene is one of the few Detroit Tigers enjoying a good year at the plate. His 1.4 fWAR is good, as is a 128 wRC+. And at the price ($3,200), he's a good pick. He does have a tough matchup against Nathan Eovaldi, but he's still great value for DFS players in need of someone cheap but good.

Ketel Marte ($3,200)

Ketel Marte has been really solid for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's hitting .270 with a 131 wRC+ and 2.3 fWAR. Those are all good offensive numbers, and he's in double digits with 12 home runs. For just $3,200, FanDuel doesn't have many better options.

