MLB DFS: Top Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Tigers' Tarik Skubal and More for July 2

All 30 MLB teams will play today (July 2) barring any rainouts, so the full wealth of MLB Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) picks are available. Several aces are on the mound and, of course, the lineups will be filled with stellar hitters. Here's who you need to watch for today.

Pitchers for MLB DFS July 2

Tarik Skubal ($10,500 on DraftKings, $11,000 on FanDuel)

Tarik Skubal has been fantastic for the Detroit Tigers this year. The Cy Young candidate is 9-3 with a 2.32 ERA, 112 strikeouts and a 0.94 WHIP. Those are all in the top nine of all pitchers, so he's good every time he starts.

Grayson Rodriguez ($9,400 on DraftKings, $10,200 on FanDuel)

Grayson Rodriguez is a safe DFS selection

Grayson Rodriguez has been solid for the Baltimore Orioles this season. He is 9-3 with a 3.72 ERA. What helps make him a great DFS pick is that the Orioles are so good he's likely to get run support and earn a win.

Jose Soriano ($7,500 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel)

Jose Soriano is returning to the Los Angeles Angels rotation today against the Oakland Athletics. Anyone pitching against Oakland is usually a good matchup. Last time out, Soriano had eight strong innings of work, too.

Hitters for MLB DFS July 2

Shohei Ohtani ($6,700 on DraftKings, $4,800 on FanDuel)

Shohei Ohtani is a great fantasy pick every single time he's in the lineup. The Los Angeles Dodgers star leads the NL in most offensive categories and is playing extremely well: .316 batting average, 26 home runs, 62 RBI, 1.034 OPS.

Trea Turner ($6,000 on DraftKings, $3,500 on FanDuel)

Pick Trea Turner for DFS today

Trea Turner had been out of the lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies for a long time. He has just returned to the lineup, so this won't be his first game back. Those can be a struggle. He's shown to be in solid form since returning and is therefore a good DFS pick today.

Heliot Ramos ($4,800 on DraftKings, $3,300 on FanDuel)

San Francisco Giants star Heliot Ramos is having an exceptional season. He is hitting .294 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI. He also has a .876 OPS, which makes him a great fantasy pick.

Budget picks for MLB DFS July 2

Jonathan India ($4,000 on DraftKings, $3,000 on FanDuel)

Jonathan India is batting .278 for the Cincinnati Reds this year. That's an above-average mark, and it is one of the better averages DFS players will find at the low price range he is in.

Yainer Diaz ($4,100 on DraftKings, $2,900 on FanDuel)

Yainer Diaz is a good budget pick

Yainer Diaz is also hitting .278 this year. The Houston Astros backstop is one of baseball's best offensive catchers and has 41 RBI, so he's a good DFS pick for July 2.

Nico Hoerner ($4,000 on DraftKings, $2,900 on FanDuel)

Nico Hoerner isn't hitting all that well this season for the Chicago Cubs. However, he is a talented player with a history of performing, so he should eventually turn things around. He might do so today.

