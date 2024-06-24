MLB DFS: Top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Jose Ramirez, Cole Ragans and more for June 24

Monday will mark the 13th week of the 2024 MLB season. This year, fans have had the opportunity to see some truly masterful performances from a variety of players. When it comes to fantasy baseball, choosing the right players allows one to win big.

Today, we will look at two of the top sportsbooks, DraftKings and FanDuel, to determine some of the best fantasy picks for June 24.

Top MLB DFS Picks - June 24

Pitchers

Cole Ragans ($10100 on DraftKings, $11000 on Fanduel)

Cole Ragans has been one of the best arms for the Kansas City Royals and has been on quite the pitching streak. Now 4-0 with a 2.52 ERA in June, the 26-year-old southpaw is on the verge of putting up a career season. As the Royals face off against the Marlins, one of baseball's poorest teams, watch for Ragans to pad his already-strong pitching stats.

"Career high 12 strikeouts for Cole Ragans!" - Talkin' Baseball

Aaron Nola ($8400 on DraftKings, $10400 on Fanduel)

Phillies starter Aaron Nola is set to get the ball on Monday as his team takes on the Detroit Tigers. The Louisana native inked a seven-year, $172 million extension this offseason and has been giving his team a solid return on investment. Now 8-3 on the season, Nola has thrown to a 3.54 ERA in 15 games.

Bryan Woo ($8900 on DraftKings, $8800 in Fanduel)

Over the past two weeks, the Seattle Mariners have pitched to a 3.29 ERA, which has been the second-lowest figure in MLB over that period. Though he has not been his team's best pitcher, Bryan Woo has certainly contributed to his team's success.

"Bryan Woo's 3 K's." - Pitching Ninja

The 24-year-old right-hander is now 3-1 with a 1.67 ERA in seven starts this year. Moreover, Woo has surrendered just three runs in his past 16 innings of work.

Top Hitters

CJ Abrams ($6100 on DraftKings, $3400 on Fanduel)#

CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals has hit .391/.451/.717 with 2 home runs and 11 RBIs in his past eleven games, making him his team's hottest hitter. Still only in his third season of MLB service, Abrams had a home run and three RBIs in his team's series win over the Colorado Rockies this past weekend.

Jose Ramirez ($6000 on DraftKings, $4200 on Fanduel)

Despite welcoming his first son into the world last week, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians continues to hit. A .299 hitter so far in June, the Dominican infielder will play the Orioles this week, a team against whom he owns a .293 career average alongside seven home runs and 23 RBIs in 49 lifetime contests.

Jarren Duran ($5300 on DraftKings, $3600 on Fanduel)

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Durran now has 2 home runs and 5 RBIs over the course of his past four games. One of his team's hottest hitters currently, Durran's 22 doubles and 10 triples lead the league on both counts. Additionally, the 27-year-old 53 runs scored is the most on the Red Sox roster.

"Jarren Durran did it all for the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati" - Eastern Maine Sports

Budget Picks

Austin Slater ($2600 on DraftKings, $2400 on Fanduel)

Although San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Slater has been far from his team's best bat this year, the 31-year-old has quietly hit .348 over his past 15 games. While it may be wishful thinking to expect Slater to add to his singular home run on Monday, his hot bat could knock in a few runs as San Francisco plays the Cubs.

Jurickson Profar ($4000 on DraftKings, $3300 on Fanduel)

Jurickson Profar's .319 batting average is the highest of any player to have spent the whole season with the San Diego Padres. Though not necessarily a flashy name, the Curacaoan consistently gets it done, and his .413 on-base percentage currently tops MLB.

"Jurickson Profar continues to do work" - Padres Nation

Miguel Andujar ($3900 on DraftKings, $2800 on Fanduel)

Since returning from a torn meniscus in May, Miguel Andujar has been the hottest hitter for the Oakland Athletics. In 26 games, the Dominican has hit .324/.339/.419. As Andujar continues to get healthier, the low-profile nature of his team often makes him a budget snag for MLB fantasy players.

