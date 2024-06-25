MLB DFS: Top Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Shohei Ohtani, Gerrit Cole & More for June 25

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule for June 25, which is excellent for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) players. All teams are playing, so every superstar hitter should be on the field. There are also going to be a few really good pitchers on the mound today. Here are the players you should look out for.

Top pitchers for MLB DFS June 25

Ranger Suarez ($9800 on DraftKings, $9900 on FanDuel)

Ranger Suarez is a good DFS pick

At this point, Ranger Suarez is one of the NL Cy Young favorites. The Philadelphia Phillies ace has 10 wins and a 1.75 ERA. Those numbers are more than enough to justify putting him in DFS lineups.

Gerrit Cole ($9200 on DraftKings, 9300 on FanDuel)

The New York Yankees ace isn't going to be his usual dominant self as Gerrit Cole works his way back from an elbow injury. However, he looked very good against the Baltimore Orioles and has a very good matchup against the New York Mets today.

Hunter Greene ($8600 on DraftKings, $10300 on FanDuel)

Hunter Greene has truly blossomed this year for the Cincinnati Reds. The pitcher is 5-2 with a 3.35 ERA. He also has 98 strikeouts (16th-most in MLB) and a solid 1.12 WHIP.

Top hitters for MLB DFS June 25

Cody Bellinger ($5800 on DraftKings, $3200 on FanDuel)

Cody Bellinger is having a solid season for the Chicago Cubs. He has spent some time on the IL, but a .272 batting average and .768 OPS are both above average. Pick him up for DFS today!

Elly De La Cruz ($6000 on DraftKings, $4200 on FanDuel)

Elly De La Cruz is good for DFS

Elly De La Cruz might not be the most consistent player, but it's difficult to ignore his talent. He can hit massive home runs and steal bases like few other players. That alone is worth the price of getting the Reds star into your DFS lineup.

Shohei Ohtani ($6500 on DraftKings, $5200 on FanDuel)

Shohei Ohtani should be in fantasy lineups every single day. For evidence, look no further than his stat line: .318 batting average, 23 home runs, 58 RBI, and a 1.022 OPS.

Budget picks for MLB DFS June 25

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($4500 on DraftKings, $3100 on FanDuel)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting very well lately. The Toronto Blue Jays infielder is hitting .286 with an OPS just below .800. He also has 10 home runs and 36 RBI, so he's a perfect discounted addition to DFS lineups.

Heliot Ramos ($4900 on DraftKings, $3900 on FanDuel)

Heliot Ramos is a good pickup today

Heliot Ramos may not be a household name, but it's hard to pass up a player hitting .301 with a .909 OPS. The San Francisco Giants star is a great add, especially at a lower price range.

Jurickson Profar ($4200 on DraftKings, $3300 on FanDuel)

Jurickson Profar is quietly having a terrific season. The San Diego Padres outfielder is hitting .317 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI, and an .888 OPS. That is great value at this price.