MLB Draft 2023: Top 5 Right-Handed Pitchers ft. Paul Skenes, Rhett Lowder & More

With the MLB Draft set to take over the airwaves from July 11 to July 13, the league's teams are beginning to take serious stock of their needs, both present and future.

As always, pitching is one of, if not the most, important facets of the game under consideration. Luckily, some seriously dominant throwers are set to go early.

Today, let's take a look at some of the top pitching talent that will be on on the table when representatives from all 30 MLB teams congregate in Seattle next week for the 2023 MLB Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 right-handed pitchers in the 2023 MLB Draft

5. Chase Dollander, Tennessee

You know it's a stacked draft when a pitcher as dominant as Chase Dollander bottoms out the list. Although the Tennessee starter had a relatively rough season, going 7-6 with a 4.75 ERA, he can throw heat and has been named as a name that will very likely be a future MLB starter.

4. Hurston Waldrep, Florida

Commanding a splitter that puts him up there with some of the best amateur breaking-ball pitchers out there, 21-year Hurston Waldrep is an exciting prospect. Expected to go in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Waldrep can also throw in the high nineties, meaning he may be ready to make an MLB bullpen come spring 2024.

"Hurston Waldrep's Splitter (home plate view)" - Rob Friedman

3. Noble Meyer, Oregon

At just 18, Oregon high school pitcher Noble Meyer is pitching well beyond his years. Coming from the same school as Philadelphia Phillies prospect Mick Abel, Meyer has committed to the University of Oregon on a full scholarship. However, that does not mean he cannot woo and MLB roster following the 2023 MLB Draft.

"Noble Meyer at 9 @Rockies" - drew

2. Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

Featuring a nasty changeup, Rhett Lowder is one of the NCAA's best pitchers. At 6-foot-2 and 200 lbs, Lowder is able to command the baseball. He went 15-0 with a jawdropping 1.87 ERA over 120 innings. Many believe that he has Clayton Kershaw-esque ability to define an organization's pitching corps.

1. Paul Skenes, LSU

A former US Air Force cadet, it's hard to find a harder worker than Paul Skenes. The LSU stud went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA this season, and was instrumental in helping his college capture their first College World Series in 14 seasons. Do not be surprised if the Pittsburgh Pirates go for Skenes with their first overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Austin Bechtold @AustinRBechtold Very high praise for Paul Skenes Very high praise for Paul Skenes⬇️ https://t.co/mkPpnv7QKN

"Very high praise for Paul Skenes" - Austin Bechtold

Poll : 0 votes