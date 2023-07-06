MLB Draft 2023: Which rounds are on which days?

The highly anticipated 2023 MLB draft is ready to kick off in Seattle, adding excitement to the league's All-Star Game festivities.

With a promising pool of prospects, including notable talents from the NCAA champion LSU Tigers, the 20-round draft promises to be a captivating event spread across three days.

The Pittsburgh Pirates secured the coveted No. 1 pick in this year's draft after emerging victorious in the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery.

Sunday (Rounds 1 and 2): TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network

TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network Monday (Rounds 3-10): Live stream: MLB.com

Live stream: MLB.com Tuesday (Rounds 11–20): Live stream: MLB.com

The draft commences on Sunday night, with Rounds 1 and 2 taking place at Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, situated adjacent to the Mariners' T-Mobile Park. Round 1 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast of Rounds 1 and 2 will be available on ESPN and MLB Network.

Monday will see Rounds 3 to 10 unfold, with the action starting at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live stream of these rounds on MLB.com. Finally, the draft will conclude on Tuesday with Rounds 11 to 20, also beginning at 2 p.m. ET, accessible via live stream on MLB.com.

As the MLB draft unfolds, teams will meticulously select promising prospects, aiming to bolster their farm systems and pave the way for a successful future.

What's the 2023 MLB draft order?

The first-round order for the highly anticipated 2023 MLB draft has been revealed, setting the stage for teams to select their future stars. The Pittsburgh Pirates have the coveted No. 1 pick after winning the draft lottery during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings.

However, both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets face a setback as their first picks are pushed back 10 spots due to clearing competitive-balance tax thresholds. The Mets will make their selection at No. 32, while the Dodgers will choose at No. 36.

In an interesting development, the Seattle Mariners received an additional pick at No. 29 as a Prospect Promotion Incentive. This extra pick comes as a result of Julio Rodriguez, a top-100 prospect, making the Mariners' opening day roster in 2022 and subsequently winning the AL Rookie of the Year accolade.

Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Oakland Athletics Cincinnati Reds Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs Boston Red Sox Chicago White Sox San Francisco Giants Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays Toronto Blue Jays St. Louis Cardinals Seattle Mariners Cleveland Guardians Atlanta Braves San Diego Padres New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies Houston Astros

