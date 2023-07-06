MLB Draft 2023: Which rounds are on which days?

Baseball
By Anamika Shrivastava
Modified Jul 06, 2023 19:29 GMT
The highly anticipated 2023 MLB draft is ready to kick off in Seattle, adding excitement to the league's All-Star Game festivities.

With a promising pool of prospects, including notable talents from the NCAA champion LSU Tigers, the 20-round draft promises to be a captivating event spread across three days.

The Pittsburgh Pirates secured the coveted No. 1 pick in this year's draft after emerging victorious in the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery.

  • Sunday (Rounds 1 and 2): TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network
  • Monday (Rounds 3-10): Live stream: MLB.com
  • Tuesday (Rounds 11–20): Live stream: MLB.com

The draft commences on Sunday night, with Rounds 1 and 2 taking place at Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, situated adjacent to the Mariners' T-Mobile Park. Round 1 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast of Rounds 1 and 2 will be available on ESPN and MLB Network.

Monday will see Rounds 3 to 10 unfold, with the action starting at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live stream of these rounds on MLB.com. Finally, the draft will conclude on Tuesday with Rounds 11 to 20, also beginning at 2 p.m. ET, accessible via live stream on MLB.com.

As the MLB draft unfolds, teams will meticulously select promising prospects, aiming to bolster their farm systems and pave the way for a successful future.

What's the 2023 MLB draft order?

2022 MLB draft
The first-round order for the highly anticipated 2023 MLB draft has been revealed, setting the stage for teams to select their future stars. The Pittsburgh Pirates have the coveted No. 1 pick after winning the draft lottery during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings.

However, both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets face a setback as their first picks are pushed back 10 spots due to clearing competitive-balance tax thresholds. The Mets will make their selection at No. 32, while the Dodgers will choose at No. 36.

In an interesting development, the Seattle Mariners received an additional pick at No. 29 as a Prospect Promotion Incentive. This extra pick comes as a result of Julio Rodriguez, a top-100 prospect, making the Mariners' opening day roster in 2022 and subsequently winning the AL Rookie of the Year accolade.

  1. Pittsburgh Pirates
  2. Washington Nationals
  3. Detroit Tigers
  4. Texas Rangers
  5. Minnesota Twins
  6. Oakland Athletics
  7. Cincinnati Reds
  8. Kansas City Royals
  9. Colorado Rockies
  10. Miami Marlins
  11. Los Angeles Angels
  12. Arizona Diamondbacks
  13. Chicago Cubs
  14. Boston Red Sox
  15. Chicago White Sox
  16. San Francisco Giants
  17. Baltimore Orioles
  18. Milwaukee Brewers
  19. Tampa Bay Rays
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. St. Louis Cardinals
  22. Seattle Mariners
  23. Cleveland Guardians
  24. Atlanta Braves
  25. San Diego Padres
  26. New York Yankees
  27. Philadelphia Phillies
  28. Houston Astros
