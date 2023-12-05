MLB Draft Lottery outcome: Here's what the order looks like as Guardians clinch No. 1 pick

Baseball
By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Dec 05, 2023 23:49 GMT
The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the first overall pick in the MLB Draft Lottery
Although the Winter Meetings have been uneventful, there is some rather exciting news regarding the MLB Draft Lottery. Even though nine teams finished with worse records during the 2023 regular season, the Cleveland Guardians have been granted the first overall pick in the 2024 draft.

"Not something I was expecting AT ALL waking up this morning. In fact, wasn't really even on our radar. Knew it was happening, but given the odds, wasn't spending a whole lot of time on it." - Cleveland Guardians president Chris Antonetti after winning the No. 1 pick with 2% odds" - @awfulannouncing

This is a massive win for the Cleveland Guardians, who entered the day with only a 2.0% chance of earning the top pick in the MLB Draft Lottery. Now, after finishing the season with a 76-86 record, the Guardians will get the opportunity to build up their farm system with the first overall pick.

Prior to the MLB Draft Lottery drawing, the Oakland Athletics (18.3%), Kansas City Royal (18.3%), and Colorado Rockies (18.3%) had the highest odds of landing the top pick. Following those three teams were the Chicago White Sox (14.7%), St. Louis Cardinals (8.3%), and Los Angeles Angels (6.1%).

A look at the results of the 2024 MLB Draft Lottery and complete Draft order

The MLB universe is completely shocked by the outcome of the lottery given the fact that the Cleveland Guardians had nearly no realistic shot at walking away with the top pick. Here's a complete order for the 2024 MLB Draft

  1. Cleveland Guardians
  2. Cincinnati Reds
  3. Colorado Rockies
  4. Oakland Athletics
  5. Chicago White Sox
  6. Kansas City Royals
  7. St. Louis Cardinals
  8. Los Angeles Angels
  9. Pittsburgh Pirates
  10. Washington Nationals
  11. Detroit Tigers
  12. Boston Red Sox
  13. San Francisco Giants
  14. Chicago Cubs
  15. Seattle Mariners
  16. Miami Marlins
  17. Milwaukee Brewers
  18. Tampa Bay Rays
  19. New York Mets
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. Minnesota Twins
  22. Baltimore Orioles
  23. Los Angeles Dodgers
  24. Atlanta Braves
  25. San Diego Padres
  26. New York Yankees
  27. Philadelphia Phillies
  28. Houston Astros
  29. Arizona Diamondbacks
  30. Texas Rangers

As part of the MLB's competitive balance tax threshold, the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres all had their draft picks moved back 10 spots for exceeding the $273 million third-tier threshold.

"Frustrating that the teams that went all in to try and win last year (Mets/Padres/Yankees) are so penalized for that when it comes to the draft lottery." - @BenVerlander

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
