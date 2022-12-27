MLB will be instituting some rather major rule changes in 2023 and none will affect the game more than the defensive shift being banned. One such person who expects a big change in the game is former slugger Raul Ibanez. Ibanez is now the Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations for the MLB. His role requires him to know how rule changes will affect the on-field product.

The defensive shift is when position players move around the field to cover where the ball is most likely to be hit. Given the advancement of analytics, this has become a near-perfect way to defend against opposing player tendencies. Due to this, offense has seen a decline in recent seasons. The league hopes a boost to the offense will increase viewership.

Raul Ibanez shared his thoughts on a the Talkin' Baseball podcast, a clip of which was shared to Twitter.

"It's been the talking point for awhile from a player perspective," - Raul Ibanez

Ibanez had a 19-year career in the big leagues, playing primarily for the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, and Philadelphia Phillies. This experience makes him one of the most qualified people to predict how this rule change will impact the game. Ibanez has also worked in the front offices around the league, including winning the 2020 World Series thanks in part to the defensive shift.

Analysts like Mike Wilner are already prediciting that left-handed hitters will be the primary beneficiaries of this rule change.

Varsho did hit 50.9% of his balls in play to the pull side in '22, though. The Adam Tarvit @ajtarvit @Wilnerness Hey Mike, is Varsho a guy that will benefit from the new shift rules? Outside of his defence, don't know much about him. @Wilnerness Hey Mike, is Varsho a guy that will benefit from the new shift rules? Outside of his defence, don't know much about him. I think every left-handed hitter will benefit from the shift being banned.Varsho did hit 50.9% of his balls in play to the pull side in '22, though. The #MLB average was 36.8%. twitter.com/ajtarvit/statu… I think every left-handed hitter will benefit from the shift being banned. Varsho did hit 50.9% of his balls in play to the pull side in '22, though. The #MLB average was 36.8%. twitter.com/ajtarvit/statu…

"I think every left-handed hitter will benefit from the shift being banned," - Mike Wilner

This is a rule change that has been brewing for years, and we will finally get to see how it plays out in 2023.

The 2023 rule changes could radically alter the MLB landscape

MLB is constantly looking for ways to grow its audience, and banning the shift could certainly help. This will allow players to have more opportunities to succeed offensively without having to worry about defensive positioning. This will make the task more difficult for pitchers and increase their positional value even further.

The YouTube video shows what is being lost with the imminent ban of the shift. While players beating the shift was entertaining, it was far too difficult to do consistently.

MLB is showing good awareness of their fan base as they look for ways to increase offense. The difference will likely be seen almost immediately and could significantly alter the league.

