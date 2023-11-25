As Shohei Ohtani's free agency unfolds, the baseball world is desperate to see which team is able to land the once-in-a-generation player. There are a number of teams still lined up but it all depends on whether the Japanese sensation is satisfied with the city he will be playing out of.

Back in 2017 when Shohei Ohtani made his intentions clear of joining the MLB, almost all 30 teams had contacted him. However, a number of East Coast teams had dropped off the running as he preferred to play in the West. This included big market teams like both New York franchises, the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs – all of whom are in the race this time.

When MLB Analyst, Mark Feinsand was asked whether he believes that Ohtani still wants to sign a West Coast team, he opined that geography doesn't seem to be a factor this time around:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We have no idea if Ohtani is set on staying out west, or whether he would be open to signing with an East Coast or Midwest club. I doubt we will hear anything firm on this from anyone truly in the know, because there is no incentive for Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo, to show their cards on the matter," Feinsand said.

Things are different for Shohei Ohtani than back in 2017

Shohei Ohtani has now played in America for the past six years. Things have definitely changed this time as he has a fair idea about what conditions are like having played against teams with an Eastern Time Zone. Analyst Jon Morosi opined that more than geography, organizational composition and winning culture remain factors:

"Geography matters less to Ohtani than it did the first time around; broadly speaking, location is less important than other factors, such as organizational culture and the opportunity to win. He’s familiar with North America in a way that he wasn’t when he initially moved to Major League Baseball," Morosi said.

Wherever Shohei Ohtani lands up after the offseason, success is likely going to follow as the two-way player is excited to make it big in the playoffs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.