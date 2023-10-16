Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia turned an awkward slip into an acrobatic cartwheel in the batter's box during Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros. It happened in the top of the second inning after Garcia was almost hit in the foot by a pitch from the Houston Astros' starter Framber Valdez.

Attempting to dodge the incoming ball, Garcia lost his footing but managed to perform an impromptu cartwheel.

While baseball purists might consider it an unnecessary flair, it undoubtedly broke the tension in an exciting ALCS contest. Fans took to social media to share the clip, making Garcia one of the trending topics of the night.

Beyond the acrobatics, Garcia and the Rangers had other reasons to celebrate. They have had a strong start against Valdez, scoring five runs off him during the first three innings.

Garcia himself made significant contributions to the Rangers' early offensive explosion, logging a hit, an RBI, and a run in the game. This strong start was a crucial factor for the Rangers, who are striving to extend their lead in the best-of-seven series.

The cartwheel episode, coupled with a solid performance, makes Game 2 a memorable outing for Garcia.

Astros feel the heat after Rangers secure Game 1 of ALCS

The Texas Rangers dealt the Houston Astros a 2-0 defeat in Game 1 of the ALCS. In a stunning performance, ace Jordan Montgomery rose to the occasion, strangulating the Astros' lineup.

The Rangers showed off the depth of their batting order but also made it clear that their bullpen was not to be trifled with. They have maintained an unblemished 6-0 record in the postseason, five of those victories achieved on the road.

The pressure has now shifted dramatically onto the shoulders of the Astros. With their playoff experience and track record, this is not an unexpected scenario for the team.

As the spotlight turns to Game 2, the pitching matchup presents its own set of intriguing storylines. The Astros will send left-hander Framber Valdez to the mound, while the Rangers counter with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.