During a recent game between the Red Sox and Phillies, two players, Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm, were ejected from the game by the umpires for staging a classic standoff after the national anthem.

This is a friendly tradition that has been evolving between opponents from various teams, where a few players from opposing teams decide to stay on the field after the anthem to see who is the last one off.

Crawford and Strahm, both former teammates of the Red Sox, decided to stay on the field as part of this fun exercise. However, the umpires, who have been instructed strictly to stick to the pitch clock rules, were not amused by this and tossed both players from the game when neither yielded to leave the field.

This has further fueled the growing frustration among MLB fans with the umpires, who they feel are too harsh with the players these days.

Max @_maxpacheco



Softest thing I’ve ever seen.



Crawford and Strahm are legends for this.



Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm were ejected last night for their standoff before the game, per @bradfo
Softest thing I've ever seen.
Crawford and Strahm are legends for this.

Nick Fichtner @nicky_numbers



Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_



Softest thing I’ve ever seen.



Crawford and Strahm are legends for this.



Reason No. 4,561,821 as to why old school baseball people need to chill out & sit down

Grandstand Productions @Grandstanprod @tylermilliken_ @bradfo Lmao Kutter is on the IL. What did the ump think this would accomplish? @tylermilliken_ @bradfo Lmao Kutter is on the IL. What did the ump think this would accomplish?

Ryan Hile @Ryan_Hile @tylermilliken_ @bradfo Not sure if he got the win, but he deserves it for standing there with the fanatic messing with him @tylermilliken_ @bradfo Not sure if he got the win, but he deserves it for standing there with the fanatic messing with him

Some fans couldn't grasp the concept of standoffs however as they trolled both players on social media.

lostbruin @lostbruin @tylermilliken_ @bradfo Glad they were tossed. Nothing to slow down play of game. Anthem over. Play ball. @tylermilliken_ @bradfo Glad they were tossed. Nothing to slow down play of game. Anthem over. Play ball.

Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm also fined by MLB

To make matters worse for both players, MLB also levied fine on both the players for failing to leave the field on time and holding up play. Kutter Crawford's fine was some what heftier than Matt Strahm's as players on the Injury List if thrown out are charged heavily for any violations in the game. Thankfully to Crawford's rescue, as per his manager, a veteran teammate will bail him out.

“If you get thrown out and you’re on the IL, you get crushed,” Alex Cora said on Sunday. “I know there’s a guy that went to the same school as him that’s probably going to take care of that.”

The Red Sox and the Phillies had a back and forth series with Boston taking the first two before Philadelphia came back to take the last game with a nearly complete shutout.

