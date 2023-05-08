Create

MLB fans annoyed after Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm tossed over anthem standoff: "Some people hate fun in baseball so much"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified May 08, 2023 05:10 GMT
Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers
Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 02nd. [Source: Getty Images]

During a recent game between the Red Sox and Phillies, two players, Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm, were ejected from the game by the umpires for staging a classic standoff after the national anthem.

This is a friendly tradition that has been evolving between opponents from various teams, where a few players from opposing teams decide to stay on the field after the anthem to see who is the last one off.

Crawford and Strahm, both former teammates of the Red Sox, decided to stay on the field as part of this fun exercise. However, the umpires, who have been instructed strictly to stick to the pitch clock rules, were not amused by this and tossed both players from the game when neither yielded to leave the field.

This has further fueled the growing frustration among MLB fans with the umpires, who they feel are too harsh with the players these days.

Some people hate fun in baseball so much, and it’ll forever confuse me as to why that is. Fuck those umps twitter.com/tylermilliken_…
Reason No. 4,561,821 as to why old school baseball people need to chill out & sit downtwitter.com/i/status/16552…
@tylermilliken_ @bradfo Lmao Kutter is on the IL. What did the ump think this would accomplish?
@tylermilliken_ @bradfo And crawford was already on the IL. lol. unfortunately that means his fine is increased.
@tylermilliken_ @bradfo Baseball standoffs are so much fun
@tylermilliken_ @bradfo Not sure if he got the win, but he deserves it for standing there with the fanatic messing with him

Some fans couldn't grasp the concept of standoffs however as they trolled both players on social media.

@tylermilliken_ @bradfo I don’t understand the standoffs tbh
@tylermilliken_ @bradfo Legends for this?
@tylermilliken_ @bradfo Glad they were tossed. Nothing to slow down play of game. Anthem over. Play ball.
@tylermilliken_ @bradfo pitchers are weird people

Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm also fined by MLB

To make matters worse for both players, MLB also levied fine on both the players for failing to leave the field on time and holding up play. Kutter Crawford's fine was some what heftier than Matt Strahm's as players on the Injury List if thrown out are charged heavily for any violations in the game. Thankfully to Crawford's rescue, as per his manager, a veteran teammate will bail him out.

“If you get thrown out and you’re on the IL, you get crushed,” Alex Cora said on Sunday. “I know there’s a guy that went to the same school as him that’s probably going to take care of that.”

The Red Sox and the Phillies had a back and forth series with Boston taking the first two before Philadelphia came back to take the last game with a nearly complete shutout.

Quick Links

Edited by SO
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...