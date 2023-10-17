In the crisp October air, the Philadelphia Phillies didn’t waste any time making a statement in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The birthday boy, Bryce Harper, showed why he was born for October moments, launching a home run on the fifth pitch of the game.

It wasn’t just Harper who shone under the October lights; leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber set the tone by smasing the first pitch he saw for a leadoff home run. The Phillies, known for their impatience at the plate, capitalized on Zac Gallen’s center-cut fastball, turning it into a double dose of first-inning taters.

"Born in October, built for October." - One fan posted

The atmosphere at Citizen Bank Park was electric after the first inning, with the crowd erupting after each home run. The Phillies couldn’t have scripted a better start to the NLCS, leaving fans exhilerated and optimistic about their team’s chances.

The Phillies have been a homerun-hitting powerhouse this postseason.

As the game unfolds, the Phillies will showcase their lineup as a weapon. Schwarber and Harper's aggressive approach have already paid off, setting the stage for a thrilling postseason battle.

"It was inevitable." - Added another fan

The NLCS clash between the Phillies and the Diamondbacks won’t just be about birthday celebrations and early home runs. It is a clash of two contrasting teams—Philadelphia with its deep lineup and pitching staff, and Arizona with its stout defense and team speed.

The pitching duel between a returning Zac Gallen and the Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler will add an extra layer of intensity. Meanwhile, the Phillies' bullpen, meticulously built for October by Dave Dombrowski, will become a key focal point, showcasing the importance of velocity and its endurance through the postseason grind.

With the Dodgers and Braves out of the picture, the path to the World Series now rests on the performances of these two underdog teams. The Diamondbacks, despite being underestimated in predictions, have proven their mettle by eliminating top-tier teams. With Game 1 now well underway, Phillies vs. D-Backs promises to be a great and thrilling matchup.