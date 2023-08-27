Despite his recent injury setback, plenty of teams are still desperate to sign 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani. West Coast teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been mentioned as possible destinations, but dont count on the East Coast just yet.

The New York Mets, who have cleared out a significant chunk on their massive payroll over the last 30 days, are finding new and creative ways to woo the Japanese superstar.-

On Saturday, Ohtani rocketed an 88 mph changeup from Carlos Carrasco to right field. The shot ended up a foul, but with an exit velocity of 107.3 mph, the ball broke one of the electronic panels at Citi Field.

Instead of getting upset about it, the Mets saw an opportunity to have some fun with the AL MVP favorite. On Sunday, the Mets put up a clear message to Ohtani:

"Please don't break anything else, Shohei"

The comical response on the video board went viral. MLB fans are enjoying the banter with some fans believing this may be an attempt to tempt Ohtani to New York.

The Mets are looking to rebuild for 2024 and 2025 after trading several veteran stars such as Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Mark Canha prior to the deadline.

New York has lost their first two games against the Los Angeles Angels and will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani arrives in the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the New York Mets

This season, Shohei Ohtani has been phenomenal. He leads the MLB with 44 home runs and OPS (1.075) and has already racked up 92 RBIs and 145 hits. He is currently the clear favorite for his second AL MVP crown.

Ohtani is in the final months of a one-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and is set to test the free agency market in the offseason.

At this stage, the Mets' interest in the player is just speculation. However, their owner, Steve Cohen, has proven he can be aggressive in the market. It would not be surprising to see the powerful lefty slugger in at Citi Field next season.