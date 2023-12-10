The biggest free agent has officially come off the board as Shohei Ohtani agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal shatters former teammate Mike Trout's deal by $273.5 million.

As often happens when superstars leave their teams, a few Los Angeles Angels fans shared videos on social media as they burned their Ohtani jerseys. This is never a good look by any fanbase, especially when the player meant so much to the organization.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his six-year tenure with the club, Ohtani hit .274/.336/.556 with 171 home runs, 437 RBIs, and 33 stolen bases. However, this was not enough to get the Angels into the postseason.

Signing with the Dodgers gives Ohtani a legitimate shot at winning multiple World Series titles. He has wished for this after winning the 2023 World Baseball Classic with Samurai Japan.

MLB fans were furious with Angels supporters for burning Ohtani's jerseys as they condemned the act on social media.

"That franchise never deserved him" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"This is ridiculous, don't do this Angels fans.. we're way better than this" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Angels fans should instead thank Shohei Ohtani for everything he has done for the club. Much of the time, all eyes were on him, with Mike Trout making regular trips to the IL the last few years.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How does Shohei Ohtani fit in with the Dodgers?

Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani will not have to move far after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers and Angels' stadiums are only 30 miles apart from each other.

After signing Ohtani, the Dodgers are now the favorites to win the 2024 World Series. They switched spots with the Atlanta Braves and sit at +550, according to Fanduel.

Early reports predict Ohtani will hit in the two-spot, behind Mookie Betts, with Freddie Freeman hitting in the three-hole. Ohtani will be the team's DH until he can return to the mound during the 2025 season.

The Dodgers finished second in the league last season in slugging, and they just added Ohtani, who finished with the best slugging percentage at .654. This offense is going to cause nightmares for opposing pitchers.

While the Dodgers shocked the world with the announcement on Friday, they may not be done making moves. They are still tied to top-rated free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.