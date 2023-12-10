Shohei Ohtani agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The announcement came as an IG post from Ohtani's camp gave his apologies for having taken that long but said that he was remaining on the West Coast and joining the LA Dodgers.

All the previous speculation before the announcement strongly tied Ohtani with the Blue Jays, with many claiming the move was already sealed pending the player's signature on the contract.

All of this was a hoax, many say, perpetrated by the Shohei Ohtani camp just to leverage a better deal out of Los Angeles, although the speculation is not conclusive, as there is no evidence for such developments.

"So putting all the Ohtani pieces together it looks like ...

"- Ohtani hoped to land with the Dodgers (it was reported early he knew where he wanted to go), gave them chance for final offer

"- Agent likely initially wasn't getting the $$ he wanted

"- Someone (Ohtani's camp?) leaked that he was signing with the Blue Jays, and he was traveling to Toronto

"- After those leaks, Dodgers thought they might lose him and came in with final offer," Brandon Wile, an MLB editor from theScore tweeted.

MLB fans raised concerns about the speculations and voiced their opinions on Twitter. Some claimed that it was Shohei Ohtani who leveraged a hoax to get a better deal, while others claimed that the deal was already in the books and it was up to Shotime to pick his successful MLB suitor.

"Helluva script by CAA," Travis_Sawchik tweeted.

"So Ohtani did end up using the Jays to get a higher offer. What a shame. 500m to 600M wasn't enough. Guess he wanted 700M. What a damn shame," Its_Mr_Clutch tweeted.

"I have the sudden urge to boo Ohtani," TomRuminski tweeted.

"So let’s get this right. Ohtani & his agent forbid any leaks by the teams, threatening them as possible disqualifiers. But his team possibly leaked the signing with the Jays to secure more funds from the Dodgers? Sure it’s all legal but yuck to those ethics," carlostarr017 tweeted.

"Ohtani has to go down as an all time enemy in Blue Jays history from now on," BlueJaysExpress tweeted.

"Not the first time the Blue Jays were played to get a bigger contract with someone else," shadowsbuddy79 tweeted.

"Business is business, but if im the Jay's, Ohtani's agent is on the do not call, do not answere list. You can attribute the final decision to the player, but it wouldn't surprise me the agent is on the shit list now," Deepaul131 tweeted.

"Worst part is that it’s probably legal," LawdCroatiko tweeted.

"A deal like that isn’t done in a few hours. Dodgers and Ohtani knew this on Friday," ImTheIzz tweeted.

"The fishy part started when we know he was not on the plane and for half the day, CAA didn’t deny the report. Clearly Totonto was willing bidder and the agent used that," kano_r tweeted.

"We thought Ohtani was just private and quiet…nah just a negotiation tactic to drive the price up. Sometimes being quiet, is the best tool," _AC91 tweeted.

Shohei Ohtani stays on the West Coast after a roof-shattering deal with the LA Dodgers

According to his agent, Nez Balelo, the Dodgers and reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani have reached an agreement on a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract after a heated sweepstakes.

Shohei Ohtani, who turns 30 on July 5, has a contract that runs until 2033, the season he will be 39 years old. With two unanimous MVP awards, three All-Star selections, two Silver Slugger awards and the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year, Ohtani is without a doubt the best two-way player in MLB ever.

