Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Ketel Marte has truly come to life in the postseason. He wasted little time extending his postseason hitting streak to 20 games on Tuesday.

Marte smoked a single off of Rangers starter Andrew Heaney in the first inning of Game 4. Unfortunately, he was later caught trying to steal second base to end the inning.

Marte is one game away from tying Daniel Murphy's 21-game hitting streak from 2015-2017. He is also five away from tying Boog Powell's 25-game streak from 1966-71.

This is the perfect time to get hot in the season. Marte has certainly been one of the reasons the Diamondbacks have looked so good in the postseason.

"This dude loves October ball. What a stud!" - one fan posted.

"Greatest playoff performer ever" - another fan posted.

Ketel Marte's hot streak has baseball fans in a frenzy. Along with the streak, he came into the series hitting .333 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

The D-Backs will need some more magic from Marte if they want to take control of this series. A loss on Tuesday will make the series 3-1, putting a ton of pressure on Arizona moving forward.

While Ketel Marte keeps hitting streak alive, the Rangers strike first

While Ketel Marte got the Diamondbacks fans out of their seats in the first inning, the crowd noise quickly disappeared. The Rangers had a huge second inning, scoring five runs.

It all started with Jonah Heim scoring on a wild pitch. Shortly after, Marcus Semien hit a two-run triple to put the Rangers up 3-0, and then Corey Seager stepped up to the plate. He smashed a two-run home run and took all of the energy out of Chase Field.

However, the early scoring did not stop there. In the third inning, Texas continued to pile it on the D-Backs. Travis Jankowski doubled to right, scoring Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe. Semien then hit a monster three-run homer to put Texas up 10 in the third.

This was certainly not the way Arizona saw the game going. They were hoping Joe Mantiply and the bullpen could get the job done like they did in the NLCS, but it has not worked in this one.

The Rangers' red-hot bats have not slowed down yet, even without Adolis Garcia, who has been taken off the WS roster with an oblique strain. As of writing, the Rangers lead the game 10-0 as we near the end of the fourth inning.