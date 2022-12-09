The New York Mets were not going to be left behind after rivals the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies spent big money this offseason. Brandon Nimmo signed an eight-year, $162 million contract with the Mets on Thursday. Nimmo has been one of the team's most consistent players. A long-term contract for the free agent will provide stability in the outfield for the foreseeable future.

Several teams were interested in signing the 29-year-old outfielder, including the Yankees. Nimmo, on the other hand, has become a fan favorite at Citi Field. The club decided to sign a multi-year contract with one of their most loyal players.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The Mets keep their center fielder and the biggest payroll in baseball only gets bigger.

For Mets fans, the frustration is boiling over. MLB fans debated whether committing to Nimmo was the right move for a franchise looking to win their first World Series since 1986.

Nick / (7-5) (21-4-1) (12-1-1) @Severino_RBW @JeffPassan i don’t understand why people are complaining this is a great deal for the mets, nimmo is a top 5 CF lol @JeffPassan i don’t understand why people are complaining this is a great deal for the mets, nimmo is a top 5 CF lol

Patrick @PatJHiggins @JeffPassan LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOO MY CENTERFIELDER IS BACK @JeffPassan LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOO MY CENTERFIELDER IS BACK https://t.co/MNkZM0TWpW

Over the 2022 season, Nimmo finished with a .274/.367/.43 slash line and a .800 OPS. He also contributed with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs. While those are respectable numbers, one has to wonder whether it is enough for New York to challenge for a pennant.

Addison @YankeeWRLD @JeffPassan These contracts are crazy I love it @JeffPassan These contracts are crazy I love it

itsanthonysoares @itsanthonysoar1 @KevinGohD @JeffPassan Nimmo was never leaving buddy, I’m sorry your hopes are destroyed sir @KevinGohD @JeffPassan Nimmo was never leaving buddy, I’m sorry your hopes are destroyed sir

$20.25 million per year seems high for a player who has yet to reach an All-Star game in his career. During his seven-year career with the club, Nimmo is yet to hit over 17 home runs or 65 RBIs in a season. Most MLB fans regard this move as a major overpay after the Mets lost out on several other free-agent players.

The New York Mets have invested heavily in a long-term contract for Brandon Nimmo

Brandon Nimmo celebrates with Mark Canha after scoring during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves

New York won 101 games last season but were unable to get past the National League Wild Card Series. The San Diego Padres defeated the Mets in three games to leave the fanbase extremely frustrated.

Another concern for New York is the dent this puts on their payroll. Per Spotrac, the organization finished the 2022 season with the second-highest payroll, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers. This year, they will go well over the $300 million mark unless they make significant changes to the lineup.

Braves in 141 @didhekeepitfair @JeffPassan When Cohen sells the team in 3 years this will be the worst contract in the MLB @JeffPassan When Cohen sells the team in 3 years this will be the worst contract in the MLB

Eric @er1c_barnett @JeffPassan The Braves signed Michael Harris who is a better and younger player to an eight-year, $72 million contract… just saying @JeffPassan The Braves signed Michael Harris who is a better and younger player to an eight-year, $72 million contract… just saying

Brandon Nimmo has improved during his stint with the organization. He was selected by the club as the 13th overall pick in the 2011 MLB draft. At the time, Baseball America ranked Nimmo as one of the top 50 prospects in the draft. The club has stuck by their man, hoping this massive investment will pay off in the long run.

