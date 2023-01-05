Gary Sheffield had an illustrious career that spanned three different decades, but is yet to earn a place in the Hall of Fame. The Baseball Hall of Fame is the final achievement all MLB players aspire to.
Sheffield was a nine-time All-Star, a World Series champion and played in over 2,500 games for eight different franchises. On paper, he is a worthy and deserving candidate for the HOF.
In his prime, Sheffield was regarded as one of the league's elite hitters. The issues with him surround his alleged use of steroids in an era when many players have been accused of the same. Many believe that this may be the reason he is yet to be accepted into the HOF.
In a recent Tweet, Sheffield's son, Gary Sheffield Jr., came out in defense of his dad and reiterated that his father never used steroids:
"Said it once I'll say it again. My dad never took steroids."
MLB fans took to Twitter to discuss the allegations against Gary Sheffield and whether his career merited a spot in the Hall of Fame. Many baseball fans believe that he has earned a place in Cooperstown.
Sheffield was exceptional at the plate. He has played with some of the league's top organizations, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Pitchers hated facing one of MLB's most dangerous contact hitters. Sheffield could hit with power and was capable of spreading the ball all over the field. He rarely struck out and was known for keeping the ball in play.
Sheffield has amassed a total of 509 home runs and 1,676 RBIs over his 22-year career. He played 2,576 total games between 1988-2009. Sheffield finished his career with a .292/.393/.514 slash line and an impressive .907 OPS.
Gary Sheffield was a nine-time All-Star and a member of the Florida Marlins 1997 WS side
While many came out in defense of Sheffield, it should be noted that the player admitted using steroids. He was one of 89 players mentioned in the 2007 Mitchell Report and he later acknowledged using a testosterone-based steroid.
Anyone old enough to remember Sheffield's play will concede that he was one of modern baseball's most dangerous hitters. Questions remain regarding his use of steroids, but Sheffield seems to be getting closer and closer to receiving the votes needed for the HOF.
Gary Sheffield Sr. and Jr. will hope that it is only a matter of time.