Gary Sheffield had an illustrious career that spanned three different decades, but is yet to earn a place in the Hall of Fame. The Baseball Hall of Fame is the final achievement all MLB players aspire to.

Sheffield was a nine-time All-Star, a World Series champion and played in over 2,500 games for eight different franchises. On paper, he is a worthy and deserving candidate for the HOF.

In his prime, Sheffield was regarded as one of the league's elite hitters. The issues with him surround his alleged use of steroids in an era when many players have been accused of the same. Many believe that this may be the reason he is yet to be accepted into the HOF.

In a recent Tweet, Sheffield's son, Gary Sheffield Jr., came out in defense of his dad and reiterated that his father never used steroids:

"Said it once I'll say it again. My dad never took steroids."

MLB fans took to Twitter to discuss the allegations against Gary Sheffield and whether his career merited a spot in the Hall of Fame. Many baseball fans believe that he has earned a place in Cooperstown.

Rick Beach @rickbeach5 @GarysheffieldJr I’ve never believed he did, but I do think he got strength from them monster dips @GarysheffieldJr I’ve never believed he did, but I do think he got strength from them monster dips 😂

Smitty @Smutty71443289 @GarysheffieldJr Don’t matter he should be in the hall anyway @GarysheffieldJr Don’t matter he should be in the hall anyway

Sheffield was exceptional at the plate. He has played with some of the league's top organizations, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pitchers hated facing one of MLB's most dangerous contact hitters. Sheffield could hit with power and was capable of spreading the ball all over the field. He rarely struck out and was known for keeping the ball in play.

William Farris @Farris_Day_Off @GarysheffieldJr Your dad has some of the fastest hands and wrists in baseball history. @GarysheffieldJr Your dad has some of the fastest hands and wrists in baseball history.

Major Tom @Tommy_Salami2 @GarysheffieldJr Loved your dad in pinstripes. But I’ll also never forget going to a Mets game (free tickets) and seeing him hit his 500th homer as a Met in person @GarysheffieldJr Loved your dad in pinstripes. But I’ll also never forget going to a Mets game (free tickets) and seeing him hit his 500th homer as a Met in person

Sheffield has amassed a total of 509 home runs and 1,676 RBIs over his 22-year career. He played 2,576 total games between 1988-2009. Sheffield finished his career with a .292/.393/.514 slash line and an impressive .907 OPS.

Gary Sheffield was a nine-time All-Star and a member of the Florida Marlins 1997 WS side

Gary Sheffield of the New York Mets bats against the Atlanta Braves on August 19, 2009 at Citi Field

While many came out in defense of Sheffield, it should be noted that the player admitted using steroids. He was one of 89 players mentioned in the 2007 Mitchell Report and he later acknowledged using a testosterone-based steroid.

Nick @nickkoch28 @GarysheffieldJr Love to watch your dad play but he openly admitted to using it. @GarysheffieldJr Love to watch your dad play but he openly admitted to using it. https://t.co/xfFhCFN0nk

itsgonnabecode @itsgonnabecode @GarysheffieldJr Loved your dad as a player and think he belongs in the HoF but he literally publicly admitted to taking steroids @GarysheffieldJr Loved your dad as a player and think he belongs in the HoF but he literally publicly admitted to taking steroids

MillionBillionSicilian @That_craig_kidd @GarysheffieldJr Im pretty sure I saw an interview when he was still playing where he said he took them as a result of being misled by Bonds and his trainer. He seemed pretty upset about it. @GarysheffieldJr Im pretty sure I saw an interview when he was still playing where he said he took them as a result of being misled by Bonds and his trainer. He seemed pretty upset about it.

Anyone old enough to remember Sheffield's play will concede that he was one of modern baseball's most dangerous hitters. Questions remain regarding his use of steroids, but Sheffield seems to be getting closer and closer to receiving the votes needed for the HOF.

Gary Sheffield Sr. and Jr. will hope that it is only a matter of time.

