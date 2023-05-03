After winning the National League Central last year, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals had high expectations for the season. Unfortunately, things have not quite turned out as they may have hoped.

The Cardinals are off to their worst start since 1973. Their 10-20 record places them a full 10 games behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the division. They currently have the worst record in the NL (tied with the Colorado Rockies) and rank 20th in the MLB in runs scored.

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt Is Arenado injured, or what am I looking at? Is Arenado injured, or what am I looking at? https://t.co/mxgYYM20cO

Arenado's drop in form has been a major factor for the club this season. The seven-time All-Star and six-time Platinum Glove Award winner is on pace for his worst offensive season since his 2013 rookie year.

The rapid decline of one of MLB's most talented stars over the past decade has stunned the baseball world. MLB fans took to Twitter to debate what could be at the root of Arenado's shockingly poor start.

Judges Chamber ⚾️ @Hex_417 @fuzzyfromyt Lowkey its prob his back from carrying his team every year but fr should get a 10 day phantom IL stint just to be safe @fuzzyfromyt Lowkey its prob his back from carrying his team every year but fr should get a 10 day phantom IL stint just to be safe

𝒞𝑜𝒸𝑜 𝒴𝒶𝓃𝓀𝓏 🇨🇺 @coco_yankz @fuzzyfromyt He sucks and the Cardinals should trade him to a team like the Yankees.. @fuzzyfromyt He sucks and the Cardinals should trade him to a team like the Yankees..

Spencer Clagett @clagettspencer Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt Is Arenado injured, or what am I looking at? Is Arenado injured, or what am I looking at? https://t.co/mxgYYM20cO Somewhere in the universe is an alien from Moron Mountain playing gold-glove caliber third base in a high stakes game against Looney Tunes twitter.com/fuzzyfromyt/st… Somewhere in the universe is an alien from Moron Mountain playing gold-glove caliber third base in a high stakes game against Looney Tunes twitter.com/fuzzyfromyt/st…

Joseph Gonzalez @Acehardlight98 @fuzzyfromyt considering his track record id say its just a bad month for him and nothing more @fuzzyfromyt considering his track record id say its just a bad month for him and nothing more

Arenado was one of the league's star players last season. The 32-year-old finished with an impressive .293 batting average an .891 OPS. He recorded 30 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Arenado's hard work was rewarded with an All-Start Game selection. He was also a second-team All-MLB player and won his sixth Platinum Glove award.

Overall, the powerful infielder has recorded 301 home runs and 982 RBIs over his career. He has a lifetime .287 batting average and has been regarded as one of the league's top contact hitters since his time with the Colorado Rockies.

Nolan Arenado's early-season slump is a major concern for a St. Louis Cardinals team that is last in the NL central

Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt sit on the bench before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

It has been a rough start to 2023 for Nolan Arenado. He has an uninspiring .233/.280/.310 slash line and has recorded just two home runs and 14 RBIs over 116 at-bats. He has managed more than one hit in just seven of his first 29 games.

Last season, a trio of Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado guided the team to their fourth straight playoff appearance. The club has reached the postseason in nine of the last 12 seasons.

If the Cardinals hope to have any chance of a 12th World Series title, they will need their All-Star third baseman to step up.

