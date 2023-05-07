The decision by the St. Louis Cardinals to remove Willson Contreras from the catcher position has come as a shock to baseball fans everywhere.

The three-time All-Star and longtime Chicago Cubs fan favorite was signed to a colossal five-year, $87.5 millon contract in December by the Cardinals. St. Louis paid big money to get a player many thought would be the franchise backstop for years to come.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Katie Woo @katiejwoo



More on the most bizarre turn of events yet in St. Louis:

theathletic.com/4494729/2023/0… It's been an infuriating season for the 10-24 (!) Cardinals, but removing Willson Contreras from behind the plate signifies the biggest red flag to date.More on the most bizarre turn of events yet in St. Louis: It's been an infuriating season for the 10-24 (!) Cardinals, but removing Willson Contreras from behind the plate signifies the biggest red flag to date.More on the most bizarre turn of events yet in St. Louis: theathletic.com/4494729/2023/0… After a little more than a month, Willson Contreras is out as Cardinals catcher, which means they’ve vastly overpaid for a DH/sometime OF that doesn’t fit their roster. Amazing story. twitter.com/katiejwoo/stat… After a little more than a month, Willson Contreras is out as Cardinals catcher, which means they’ve vastly overpaid for a DH/sometime OF that doesn’t fit their roster. Amazing story. twitter.com/katiejwoo/stat…

Katie Woo of The Athletic recently reported that Willson Contreras will be used in the outfield and as a DH. The decision by the organization to call up 28-year-old catcher Tres Barrera only confirms the reports that the former World Series champion will change positions.

MLB fans were stunned with the latest resports on Contreras. Many Cardinals fans came out in support of the veteran catcher who has nearly 800 MLB games to his name.

Caleb Holden @caleb_holden3 @JonHeyman They’re making Contreras the scapegoat instead of firing Marmol and Mozeliak @JonHeyman They’re making Contreras the scapegoat instead of firing Marmol and Mozeliak

Jim Hamilton @Kelosdad @JonHeyman Makes no sense. Wilson deserves to be the main catcher, not his fault that Matz,Mikolasz, & Woodford suck. Speaking of sucking so does Oli & Mo @JonHeyman Makes no sense. Wilson deserves to be the main catcher, not his fault that Matz,Mikolasz, & Woodford suck. Speaking of sucking so does Oli & Mo

Travis Hoefler @TheRealBorisT @katiejwoo This team has been the worst of my life. For the past 35 years this is the lowest @katiejwoo This team has been the worst of my life. For the past 35 years this is the lowest

bobcat_magoo @terry_jarrett @katiejwoo Scapegoating Contreras is bush league and a national embarrassment. @katiejwoo Scapegoating Contreras is bush league and a national embarrassment.

JenK @jennykookachoo @katiejwoo This moves puts me into panic mode more than the losing. The psychology of the clubhouse is worrying me. @katiejwoo This moves puts me into panic mode more than the losing. The psychology of the clubhouse is worrying me.

Stan Harris @StanHar01911908 @JonHeyman That move makes ABSOLUTELY no sense whatsoever. That's a desperation move done out of panic! @JonHeyman That move makes ABSOLUTELY no sense whatsoever. That's a desperation move done out of panic!

With Yadier Molina retiring last year after an illustrious 19-year career, it seemed logical that Contreras would take over the reigns behind the plate.

It was always going to be tough to match of the club's most decorated players. Even though the Cards are off to a poor start, one would've though Contreras would have had more than 32 games to prove himself.

On the offensive front, Contreras has been one of the organization's better players this season with a .277 average and 14 RBIs over 32 games.

The Cardinals opted to remove Willson Contreras from the catcher position after a poor start to the year

Willson Contreras of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a double against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

After winning the National League Central with a comfortable seven-game margin, fans had high hopes for this talented roster in 2023.

Instead, the Cardinals are off to their worst start in fifty years. They currently have the the worst record in the NL (10-24), trail the Pittsburgh Pirates by 10 games, and have lost eight straight.

The St. Louis Cardinals needed to make a bold move after getting of to a poor start to the season, but dropping Willson Contreras may not be the smart play.

Contreras has been one of the league's most consistent catchers over his eight-year MLB career. He has a lifetime .257/.349/.457 slash line and has racked up 119 home runs and 379 RBIs in 766 regular season games.

Hindsight is 20/20, but the decision to replace one of the league's most estabilished catcher could come back to haunt them. Time will tell if this bold move pays off for an organization that has been desperatly in need of change.

