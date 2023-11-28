In a historic achievement, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has clinched the MVP title in Japan for the third consecutive year. This feat is matched only by legends Ichiro Suzuki and Hisashi Yamada, solidifying Yamamoto's place among the greats of Japanese baseball.

Hanshin Tigers pitcher Shoki Murakami and Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto secured the MVP titles in the NPB, marking a momentous occasion in their careers. The player's unparalleled performance, mirroring the likes of Ichiro Suzuki, adds another accolade to his already impressive resume.

His dominance in the Pacific League over the past three seasons is clear. He led the league in wins, winning percentage, strikeouts and ERA, and concluded the year with a stellar 16-6 record, boasting a career-low 1.21 ERA and an impressive 169 strikeouts in 164 innings.

Fans are ablaze with excitement as MLB teams clamor to secure Yamamoto for their rosters. The pitcher's exceptional skills, featuring a devastating splitter, and a high-spin curveball, make him a coveted asset.

With a track record of success in Japan, there's optimism that Yamamoto can seamlessly transition to the MLB, opening the floodgates for bidding teams.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is in high demand this offseason

Yamamoto's popularity is evident in the overwhelming support from Japan's baseball media, with 259 out of 267 first-place votes affirming his MVP status.

As the Buffaloes posted him for MLB teams, a 45-day posting period is underway, with Yamamoto expected to engage with teams via Zoom this week.

The bidding war for Yoshinobu Yamamoto is intense, with the New York Mets emerging as a prominent suitor. However, the franchise might face challenges in aligning with Yamamoto's $200 million value considering their existing substantial payroll.

The New York Yankees are also in the mix, fueled by the allure of Yamamoto pitching in their iconic stadium. The Arizona Diamondbacks and LA Dodgers are formidable contenders, amplifying the competition for the prized pitcher.

Yamamoto's MVP achievements not only make him a sought-after free agent, but also elevate him to a level of distinction not even attained by Shohei Ohtani.

As the bidding war unfolds, there's a palpable anticipation that Yoshinobu Yamamoto might secure a contract surpassing the $200 million threshold.

