Throughout his stint in the MLB, Shohei Ohtani has been known as a player who is calm and composed in tough situations. But even the best tend to lose their cool when an officiating error goes against them. This was the case in the Halos' game against the Mariners, where a wrong strike call ended the Japanese sensation's at-bat.

With two runners in scoring positions, Shohei Ohtani came to the plate. It was the tying run on the plate, as Gio Urshela and Mickey Moniak had already converted their at-bats. On a 3-2 count and 84 mph pitch by Gabe Speier, Ohtani checked his swing and was ready to walk as the ball seemed to land outside the strike zone.

Even on television screens with the automatic strike zone, the pitch seemed to be missing the bottom right corner. However, home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called a third strike. The call brought a reaction out of Ohtani, who usually tends to keep his composure in such situations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phil Nevin debated this call vehemently, but it resulted in him being ejected from the game by Cuzzi. Angels fans were quite furious at the call and they took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Sarah Valenzuela @Sarah_IsabelVee Shohei Ohtani was not happy with this called strike three. Looked like he was shaking his head saying "No. no." Shohei Ohtani was not happy with this called strike three. Looked like he was shaking his head saying "No. no." https://t.co/f6sKFIE8KL

"Gotta get rid of the human factor in umpiring now. they ruin the game of baseball," one fan wrote.

Luisizky @lavellan91 @SamBlum3 gotta get rid of the human factor in umpiring now. they ruin the game of baseball @SamBlum3 gotta get rid of the human factor in umpiring now. they ruin the game of baseball

Already, talks of replacing MLB umpires with automated strike-calling systems are making the rounds. The MLB has already tested 'robot umpires', and with increasing mistakes coming from senior officials, the top brass might contemplate bringing in automated systems permanently.

Here are some more reactions to the incident.

Monkgi @Monkg3i @SamBlum3 if we keep human umpires, PLEASE implement a challenge system @SamBlum3 if we keep human umpires, PLEASE implement a challenge system

“Jacob” @Jacob_Homec @SamBlum3 You know it’s bad when Ohtani gets mad @SamBlum3 You know it’s bad when Ohtani gets mad

Matt @StratStats @SamBlum3 Mariners fan here ... that was indeed a ball. @SamBlum3 Mariners fan here ... that was indeed a ball.

OGNam213 @OgNam213 @SamBlum3 He gets a lot of bad calls FACT @SamBlum3 He gets a lot of bad calls FACT 💯

Dragon Sazor @DragonSazor @SamBlum3 I am okay if it was called strike if the framing was good. But the catcher was so horrible in framing that one, far out of the zone. Definitely a ball. @SamBlum3 I am okay if it was called strike if the framing was good. But the catcher was so horrible in framing that one, far out of the zone. Definitely a ball.

Shohei Ohtani is in hot form in recent games

Shohei Ohtani seems to be in a rich vein of form with the bat. The 28-year-old is currently having a seven-game hitting streak with a 12 for 28 record. He also hit a two-run dinger off an 84 mph slider in the bottom of the third innings against starter Byran Woo that sailed into the stands for a 400 feet hit.

Only with support from the others in the Angels roster can Ohtani's peak form be converted into regular wins.

Poll : 0 votes