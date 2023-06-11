Throughout his stint in the MLB, Shohei Ohtani has been known as a player who is calm and composed in tough situations. But even the best tend to lose their cool when an officiating error goes against them. This was the case in the Halos' game against the Mariners, where a wrong strike call ended the Japanese sensation's at-bat.
With two runners in scoring positions, Shohei Ohtani came to the plate. It was the tying run on the plate, as Gio Urshela and Mickey Moniak had already converted their at-bats. On a 3-2 count and 84 mph pitch by Gabe Speier, Ohtani checked his swing and was ready to walk as the ball seemed to land outside the strike zone.
Even on television screens with the automatic strike zone, the pitch seemed to be missing the bottom right corner. However, home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called a third strike. The call brought a reaction out of Ohtani, who usually tends to keep his composure in such situations.
Phil Nevin debated this call vehemently, but it resulted in him being ejected from the game by Cuzzi. Angels fans were quite furious at the call and they took to Twitter to voice their opinions.
"Gotta get rid of the human factor in umpiring now. they ruin the game of baseball," one fan wrote.
Already, talks of replacing MLB umpires with automated strike-calling systems are making the rounds. The MLB has already tested 'robot umpires', and with increasing mistakes coming from senior officials, the top brass might contemplate bringing in automated systems permanently.
Here are some more reactions to the incident.
Shohei Ohtani is in hot form in recent games
Shohei Ohtani seems to be in a rich vein of form with the bat. The 28-year-old is currently having a seven-game hitting streak with a 12 for 28 record. He also hit a two-run dinger off an 84 mph slider in the bottom of the third innings against starter Byran Woo that sailed into the stands for a 400 feet hit.
Only with support from the others in the Angels roster can Ohtani's peak form be converted into regular wins.