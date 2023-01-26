At Fenway Park, Kike Hernandez is a favorite of the crowd. Every time a ball is hit to second base in Boston, fans idolize their second baseman and scramble over the bleachers or their seats in the Monster to get a better view of Kike's incredible defense.

Kike has experience playing for some of the top baseball teams in the game. He began his career with the Houston Astros in 2014 and later moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won the World Series in 2020. He then signed with the Red Sox and is still under contract with them today.

Kike Hernandez's versatility in the infield makes him a great fit at either second base or shortstop. With the Astros and the Dodgers, he marked the role of the shortstop, mainly because the Astros had Jose Altuve as their No. 1 choice for second base, but with the Dodgers, that role seems to shift quite often.

He has played shortstop, second base, and center field in 190 odd games for the Dodgers, occasionally alternating at second base with Chase Utley. With Boston, he usually plays at second base because the Red Sox have Xander Bogaerts playing at shortstop, but those dynamics will change in 2023.

As soon as the second baseman's post started trending on Twitter, MLB fans expressed their admiration for him.

"Alright I’m HYPED" - JustinMLB

Sammy James🔺 @HebHammer94 @kikehndez What will the haters say when Kiké wins the SS Gold Glove? @kikehndez What will the haters say when Kiké wins the SS Gold Glove?

"Gold glove this year" - CRaymundo764

Timmer @timmer430 @kikehndez God I am so fucking fired up @kikehndez God I am so fucking fired up

Artie @Artie_Bos @kikehndez I’m pumped for you man. Boston loves you and you’ll shine at SS @kikehndez I’m pumped for you man. Boston loves you and you’ll shine at SS

Kike Hernandez can fit well at Shortstop

While the Red Sox management left the door open for another change, they appeared prepared to report for spring training with Christian Arroyo possibly playing second base and Kike Hernandez at shortstop.

The baseball team provided a preview of where things are probably going. Adam Duvall is anticipated to take over as the starting centerfielder even though the Red Sox have yet to officially announce their agreement with him.

Hernandez, who played center field for most of last year, is now positioned to be Boston's shortstop in 2023, according to Cora and Bloom.

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_



outfielders are putting on a clinic this season!



They now lead all of baseball with 19 OF assist.



#DirtyWater| #MLB Kikè Hernandez with one of the best throws of the season so far. #RedSox outfielders are putting on a clinic this season!They now lead all of baseball with 19 OF assist. Kikè Hernandez with one of the best throws of the season so far.#RedSox outfielders are putting on a clinic this season! They now lead all of baseball with 19 OF assist.#DirtyWater| #MLB https://t.co/ecXnhzVk8U

"Kikè Hernandez with one of the best throws of the season so far. Red Sox outfielders are putting on a clinic this season!" - tylermilliken_

Kike Hernandez was a utility player, particularly early in his Dodger career. He has played 320 games in center field, 228 at second, 99 in left field, and just 91 at shortstop in his nine years in the majors.

Giving him the opportunity to play shortstop until they make a final decision about Story and Duvall's cases, the Red Sox management will be crossing their fingers that Arroyo stays healthy enough to be a regular in the lineup at second base.

Poll : 0 votes