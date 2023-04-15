The Tampa Bay Rays' record-tying 13-game winning streak came to an end in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX It took 14 games, but the Rays have suffered their first loss of the season as they fall 6-3 to the Blue Jays. It took 14 games, but the Rays have suffered their first loss of the season as they fall 6-3 to the Blue Jays. https://t.co/IQLqKucdEF

Tampa Bay just couldn't seem to get it together against Toronto starter Jose Berrios, who turned in one of his best starts in recent memory, allowing four hits with no walks, giving up just one earned run while striking out six in five innings, to earn the victory and lower his season ERA to 7.98.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Somewhere, the 1884 St. Louis Maroons are popping a bottle of champagne. Somewhere, the 1884 St. Louis Maroons are popping a bottle of champagne. https://t.co/2lBn308Uj0

The Rays trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth when the Blue Jays broke the game open with a four-run frame that was assisted by an error from second baseman Brandon Lowe.

Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen did not have one of his best outings, giving up five earned runs on eight hits and four walks in just 4-1/3 innings.

Back-to-back home runs by Josh Lowe and Christian Bethancourt in the seventh pulled the visitors to within three runs, but that was where the rally ended.

P312S @PSeaton312 @RaysBaseball @Drew_Rasmussen_ Seeing who the Rays are when they play a team that can score. @RaysBaseball @Drew_Rasmussen_ Seeing who the Rays are when they play a team that can score.

The Tampa Bay Rays tied the MLB record of 13 straight victories to open a season, rallying to defeat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 on Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

With their scorching start, the Rays tied the modern-day MLB record of 13 consecutive wins to start a season. They now share the mark with the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.

Matthew Champagne @Matthewc1025 @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa It was fun while it lasted. Bad ump, bad, defense and Poche lost this game. On to tomorrow, pain @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa It was fun while it lasted. Bad ump, bad, defense and Poche lost this game. On to tomorrow, pain

Steve Sher @stevesher_7 @MLBONFOX Big round of applause for what the Rays did. Absolutely wonderful! @MLBONFOX Big round of applause for what the Rays did. Absolutely wonderful!

jason @jasinfla @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa The Franco-Lowe error should’ve never happened to make the final score 4-3 but still all respect to Toronto tonight. Damn you KK putting down that bunt @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa The Franco-Lowe error should’ve never happened to make the final score 4-3 but still all respect to Toronto tonight. Damn you KK putting down that bunt 😂😂

Toronto, which entered the game 8-5 for the season so far, was Tampa Bay's first competition this season to have a plus-.500 record. None of the team's first four opponents — Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals or Red Sox — owns a winning record. The quartet record a combined 15-36 entering Friday's slate of games.

jays junkie bubbel (8-5) @butalkssports @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa The Rays play a real team and get exposed for the trash team that they really are. I know it’s hard for the 286 fans of the team to admit, but this division belongs to a real team like the Baltimore Orioles, who actually have RINGS. @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa The Rays play a real team and get exposed for the trash team that they really are. I know it’s hard for the 286 fans of the team to admit, but this division belongs to a real team like the Baltimore Orioles, who actually have RINGS.

Most fraudulent start to a season in MLB history @budweiserusa Rays path to a Mickey Mouse 13-0 start:- Detroit Tigers (bad)🥱- 100 L Nationals 🥱- 100 L A’s 🥱- Red Sox (mid)🥱Most fraudulent start to a season in MLB history @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Rays path to a Mickey Mouse 13-0 start: - Detroit Tigers (bad)🥱 - 100 L Nationals 🥱- 100 L A’s 🥱- Red Sox (mid)🥱Most fraudulent start to a season in MLB history 😤😤😤

The longest winning streak in Tampa Bay Rays franchise history before this season started was 12. The team — then known as the Devil Rays — won 12 games from June 9-22, as part of a 20-6 month.

Tampa Bay Rays still lead AL East by four games

Drew Rasmussen #57 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the first inning

Even with the loss, the Tampa Bay Rays still lead Toronto by four games in the AL East standings.

The Rays were halfway to tying the longest winning streak of MLB's modern era (since 1900) before Friday's loss. That record is held by the 1916 New York Giants, who won 26 in a row before moving to San Francisco 42 years later.

The 2017 Cleveland Indians — now Guardians — came close with a 22-game win streak in 2017, as did the 2002 Oakland Athletics with their 20-game run that was immortalized in the movie "Moneyball", starring Brad Pitt.

