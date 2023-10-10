In a thrilling Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Michael Harris II played the hero for the Braves in a game-ending double play that denied the Phillies a potential game-changing hit.

The Phillies had a promising start, leading through 4 1/2 innings, with Zack Wheeler delivering a dominant performance. However, the Braves staged a comeback, fueled by Austin Riley’s two-out, two-run homer in the eighth inning that turned the tide in Atlanta’s favor, making it a 5-4 game.

As the game reached its climax, Nick Castellanos of the Phillies launched a deep fly ball to center field, seemingly on its way to becoming a game-leading home run. Enter Michael Harris II, who made an extraordinary leaping grab against the right-center-field wall. Harris not only prevented Castellanos from completing a potential game-changing home run but also displayed incredible awareness and precision by throwing to first base to double up Bryce Harper.

"October baseball for you huh." - Reacted one amused fan.

The Braves and Phillies will travel to Philadelphia for Game 3 and Game 4 of the NLDS.

The game-ending double play was a spectacular turn of events, sealing the Braves' 5-4 victory in Game 2 of the NLDS. Riley’s pivotal home run and Harris II’s game-saving catch solidified the Braves’ comeback and evened the series at one game each.

"Postseason baseball is simply the best." - Added one fan.

Harris’ unbelievable play proved decisive in the context of the game. His leaping catch showcased not only his athleticism but also his ability to be in the right place at the right time, preventing the Phillies from extending the game.

The Braves’ resilience, marked by a four-run comeback, tied a historic mark in their postseason history, setting the stage for an intense and closely contested NLDS. As the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3, the momentum and excitement are sure to carry forward, with both teams hungry for a pivotal win on the road to the National League Championship.