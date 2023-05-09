Manny Machado had a heartwarming message for a young superfan after a video of his reaction to watching the talismanic shortstop made its rounds on social media in April.

Manny was quick to acknowledge the video after it spread like wildfire around the league. The Padres star even got in touch with the young boy's father, who had posted the heartwarming interaction via his social media account.

Good Morning America @GMA



gma.abc/2RLs12h The story behind the viral video of fan's emotional reaction to Manny Machado. The story behind the viral video of fan's emotional reaction to Manny Machado. ⚾️gma.abc/2RLs12h https://t.co/BRWEkLGrDm

"The story behind the viral video of fan's emotional reaction to Manny Machado. gma.abc/2RLs12h" - Good Morning America, Twitter.

Manny thanked the boy and his family for their unwavering support and invited them to a game against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park.

MLB fans gushed over the encounter and credited the gentle Padres shortstop for his touching gesture. Home fans showed off their own, expressing how proud they were of thy were with him.

Jake the Rake Cronengirth @CCity92 @GMA Manny gets it, happy we get to have him in San Diego playing 3rd for many many years. Represents the team and city well, great story happy for the family! @GMA Manny gets it, happy we get to have him in San Diego playing 3rd for many many years. Represents the team and city well, great story happy for the family!

19Nineteen19 @biggsyNC @GMA That’s my third baseman! What a good dude. Just keeps proving it over and over again. @GMA That’s my third baseman! What a good dude. Just keeps proving it over and over again.

James Broms @BromsJames @GMA Wish he was still in L.A. and I'm sure the Orioles fans miss him. Great story @GMA Wish he was still in L.A. and I'm sure the Orioles fans miss him. Great story

Cher47 🌊🗽🇺🇸🇺🇦#OustAllMAGARepublicans @Cher47 @GMA Manny Machado is such a role model for kids and adults. A hero! @GMA Manny Machado is such a role model for kids and adults. A hero!

nothanks743 @nothanks743 @GMA My nephew met Manny, years ago, when Manny was playing single A. My nephew said Manny was one of, if not the best, player he ever met. Helps that we’re HUGE O’s fans. Good for Dad here for having your son leave the dark side and root for a real player!! @GMA My nephew met Manny, years ago, when Manny was playing single A. My nephew said Manny was one of, if not the best, player he ever met. Helps that we’re HUGE O’s fans. Good for Dad here for having your son leave the dark side and root for a real player!!

Renee Privateer @ReneePrivateer . So glad he’s our unofficial captain and 3rd baseman! Let’s go San Diego 🤎 🤎 @GMA That’s why he’s Manny “bleeping” Machado. So glad he’s our unofficial captain and 3rd baseman! Let’s go San Diego 🤎 @GMA That’s why he’s Manny “bleeping” Machado 😇. So glad he’s our unofficial captain and 3rd baseman! Let’s go San Diego 🤎💛🤎💛

Manny Machado loses bet with Dodgers fan about who'd win World Series first

Machado's last fan interaction didn't really go his way, as he lost a bet to a Los Angeles Dodgers fan about who'd win the World Series first.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



(via

Manny Machado tells Dodgers fans "I'll bet you my contract, we'll win the World Series before you guys do"(via @mosheL451 Manny Machado tells Dodgers fans "I'll bet you my contract, we'll win the World Series before you guys do" 😳(via @mosheL451)https://t.co/WzxZObuxxz

"Manny Machado tells Dodgers fans "I'll bet you my contract, we'll win the World Series before you guys do" (via @mosheL451)" - Yahoo Sports, Twitter.

The San Diego Padres star is seen betting his $300 million contract in a video that resurfaced on social media, that his team would strike first before the Dodgers.

That, however, didn't take place as the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 against the Tampa Bay Rays. As the bet was made in jest, the matter wasn't revisited following the victory.

