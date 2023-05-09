Manny Machado had a heartwarming message for a young superfan after a video of his reaction to watching the talismanic shortstop made its rounds on social media in April.
Manny was quick to acknowledge the video after it spread like wildfire around the league. The Padres star even got in touch with the young boy's father, who had posted the heartwarming interaction via his social media account.
"The story behind the viral video of fan's emotional reaction to Manny Machado. gma.abc/2RLs12h" - Good Morning America, Twitter.
Manny thanked the boy and his family for their unwavering support and invited them to a game against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park.
MLB fans gushed over the encounter and credited the gentle Padres shortstop for his touching gesture. Home fans showed off their own, expressing how proud they were of thy were with him.
Manny Machado loses bet with Dodgers fan about who'd win World Series first
Machado's last fan interaction didn't really go his way, as he lost a bet to a Los Angeles Dodgers fan about who'd win the World Series first.
"Manny Machado tells Dodgers fans "I'll bet you my contract, we'll win the World Series before you guys do" (via @mosheL451)" - Yahoo Sports, Twitter.
The San Diego Padres star is seen betting his $300 million contract in a video that resurfaced on social media, that his team would strike first before the Dodgers.
That, however, didn't take place as the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 against the Tampa Bay Rays. As the bet was made in jest, the matter wasn't revisited following the victory.