Veteran starting pitcher Zach Eflin has been picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander will shift over to the American League East and join a young and talented Rays pitching core. Eflin and the Rays have agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal, making it the largest free-agent deal in Tampa Bay history.
MLB insider Jeff Passan reported on the news in a recent tweet. The Rays had a disappointing finish to the 2022 season, missing out on the playoffs. The club finished third in the AL East with a 86-76 record. The Rays are slowly building a roster capable of competing with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays for a playoff spot next season.
MLB fans view this as an exciting move for a young Rays team. Tampa Bay has a history of developing pitchers. The organization can elevate Zach Eflin from a good pitcher to a great pitcher.
Rays fans are ecstatic about the team adding an experienced pitcher to the roster. He will provide depth, experience and versatility to an already talented group.
Shane McClanahan, the 2022 All-Star, will lead the pitching staff. The 25-year-old put up exceptional numbers in his sophomore season. He finished the year with a 12-8 record and a 2.54 ERA. Drew Rasmussen and Tyler Glasnow have developed into stars and still have room for growth.
Zach Eflin has played his entire MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2012 and was later traded to the Phillies in 2014.
Zach Eflin was part of the Philadelphia Phillies team that won the National League
After a season where he helped the Phillies to the World Series, Eflin rejected a $15 million mutual option with the club. There was speculation that he was looking for a longer-term contract.
Zach Eflin is a local kid who grew up in Orlando. He will return home and will look to make an immediate impact.
Over his seven-year career, Eflin has a 36-45 win-loss record and a lifetime ERA of 4.49.
Tampa Bay is filled with exciting, young players. The addition of a few experienced players could be exactly what this team needs to take them over the finish line.
Expect the AL East to be extremely competitive next season. The Rays, led by pitching, are building a powerhouse capable of competing with any team in the league.