Jacob Wilson, the talented college baseball player for the Grand Canyon Antelopes, has been making waves with his impressive skills on the field.

In his debut year in 2021, Wilson showcased his abilities as a third baseman, batting an outstanding 313/.376/.440 with four home runs and 29 RBIs across 47 games.

Recently, an Instagram post by Logan Cole, who plays as an infielder for the Arizona Wildcats softball team, mentioning Wilson as "my best friend," sparked speculation among MLB fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wilson and Cole have been dating each other for some time now, and their recent pictures together had fans thinking the couple might be taking the next step in their relationship.

Here's what some had to say on the Instagram post:

"Is this an engagement announcement?"

Instagram Post Of Logan Cole

Instagram Post Of Logan Cole

Instagram Post Of Logan Cole

Instagram Post Of Logan Cole

The question of whether the post was an engagement announcement left fans in confusion but also with hope, as they eagerly anticipated any potential wedding plans for the couple.

Some fans even expressed their desire to be the best man at their wedding.

While it remains uncertain whether the post was indeed an engagement announcement or simply an expression of a close friendship, the curiosity surrounding Wilson and Cole's relationship highlights the intrigue and interest of fans in the personal lives of their favorite athletes.

Jacob Wilson, a promising prospect for MLB Draft 2023

2014 MLB Draft

Jacob Wilson, a top prospect in the MLB draft, has kicked off his season in impressive fashion.

Wilson went to Thousand Oaks High School in California, where he played for his father, former Major League Baseball shortstop Jack Wilson. He attended Grand Canyon University for his college baseball career.

The Thousand Oaks, California native played in 47 games as a third baseman for Grand Canyon as a freshman in 2021, hitting.313/.376/.440 with four home runs and 29 runs batted in (RBI).

In his sophomore year, 2022, Wilson switched to shortstop. In 59 games that year, he had a batting line of.358/.418/.585 with 12 home runs and 65 RBI.

At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Wilson possesses an athletic frame that translates well to his position as a second baseman/shortstop. His agility and range are evident as he moves smoothly on the field, displaying excellent flexibility.

Playing as a right-handed hitter, Jacob Wilson demonstrates balance and generates line drive contact with his swing, utilizing leverage and impressive bat speed. His ability to consistently make solid contact bodes well for his future as a hitter.

What sets Wilson apart is his strong work ethic and potential for development. With his determined mindset, he has the drive to continuously improve and refine his skills, making him a promising prospect for the MLB Draft.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Jacob Wilson as he continues to showcase his talent and make his case as one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft.

Poll : 0 votes