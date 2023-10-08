MLB fans across the country have reacted furiously to the behaviour of Atlanta Braves fans during their loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The Phillies recorded a statement 3-0 win over the Braves to take the upper hand in the series. The Atlanta fans threw cans of beer, cups and other debris into the field after a controversial catcher's interference call by the umpire and had to be cleaned up by a stadium security guard.

The incident occured in the eighth inning when Phillies catcher J. T. Realmuto faced Braves reliever A. J. Minter. Realmuto's swing was adjudged to have touched Atlanta catcher Sean Murphy's glove, and was awarded first base due to a catcher's interference call. With the bases loaded, it resulted in another run for the Phillies on the night, taking their lead to 3-0.

While most people expected the Atlanta to continue their dominant push towards World Series, the Philadelphia defence did well to contain them. They were on their toes over the course of the evening and gave little away, taking a 1-0 lead in the 5-game series. While the game was a tight one, images of various junk thrown into the field by the Atlanta fans drew the ire of fans on X, formerly Twitter.

"I agree it was a terrible call but this is unacceptable," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Losers gonna lose" added another.

This is not the first time Atlanta Braves fans have reacted this way

While the Philadelphia Phillies put in an impressive performance that led to a much deserved victory in the opener of the National League Division Series, the Atlanta Braves fans were more focused on what could have been. When the team's challenge on the call yielded an unfavorable result, the fans threw litter onto the field, bringing back memories of 2013.

During the 2013 Wild Card Series, Atlanta fans did the same thing by littering the field after a controversial infield fly rule call. This is an ugly side of the sport which is frowned upon by the community and does nothing other than reflect poorly on the team and their fans.