Yankees center Aaron Hicks broke his season-long slump as he hit a two-run homer against the Oakland A's Monday night. The Yankees in total went deep four times to convincingly beat the Athletics 7-2 in the Bronx.

Hicks homered in the seventh against Athletics pitcher Austin Pruitt, smacking the ball into the second deck in right field. Hicks let off a loud grunt in relief after crossing home plate and was swarmed by teammates in the dugout.

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ AARON FUCKING HICKS IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM DUDE HOLY SHIT! GIVE HIM A DAMN CURTAIN CALL AARON FUCKING HICKS IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM DUDE HOLY SHIT! GIVE HIM A DAMN CURTAIN CALL https://t.co/UvNQid89Oq

"AARON FUCKING HICKS IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM DUDE HOLY SHIT! GIVE HIM A DAMN CURTAIN CALL" - Gabe, Twitter.

This was incidentally Hicks' first homer since the one he hit on Sept. 23 against the Boston Red Sox. He also doubled his season RBI total with that one swing!

Constantly in the ire of most home fans for his dismal start to the season, Hicks was the target of numerous boos and jeers from the Yankees faithful. His stats before the game were at a .143 overall and was 0 for 19 at Yankee Stadium, explaining all the tough love directed at him.

Despite his heroics against the Oakland Athletics, baseball fans continued to slander him on social media, demanding better season stats. Some suggested he up his game against higher-ranked teams, with a more senior pitching roster.

Considering his last homer was almost eight months ago, this fan truly has a point. Hicks, however, will look to continue this good run of form as the New York Yankees play two more games against the Oakland A's in the next two days.

Not y*gn @Berrios2gitmo @PlayoffTanaka_ treating him like a make a wish kid bruh @PlayoffTanaka_ treating him like a make a wish kid bruh

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ @Berrios2gitmo He literally gets bullied everyday of his life @Berrios2gitmo He literally gets bullied everyday of his life

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ @zachjamess DONT HATE ON THE GUY COME ON BRO HE HOMERED @zachjamess DONT HATE ON THE GUY COME ON BRO HE HOMERED

Death @_xDeath @PlayoffTanaka_ Watching him run through the dugout with everyone so hyped for him makes me so happy thats my favorite thing about baseball @PlayoffTanaka_ Watching him run through the dugout with everyone so hyped for him makes me so happy thats my favorite thing about baseball

Venmin @Venmin_ @PlayoffTanaka_ This is the happiest i have ever been. Literally wearing my hicks jersey right now screaming in joy @PlayoffTanaka_ This is the happiest i have ever been. Literally wearing my hicks jersey right now screaming in joy

Aaron Hicks' last homer was almost eight months ago

Aaron Hicks last homered against the Boston Red Sox in their narrow 5-4 victory against them way back on 23rd September 2022.

In what was a closely contested affair, Hicks tied the score 1-1 in the third with a solo homer that traveled 405 feet to left-center, also giving him his 100th career home run in the process.

"Aaron Hicks ties the game with a solo home run, the 100th of his career! (via @Yankees)" - FOX Sports: MLB, Twitter.

Hicks will look to build on this good performance as the Yankees head into a busy week.

