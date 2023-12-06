There is no denying that Bryce Harper is one of the best players in the MLB. Even so, the Philadelphia Phillies superstar is not immune to mockery by fans. Although he has the ability to bring the baseball world to its feet with a massive, clutch home run, he can also draw the ire of fans from a simple comment.

This week, Harper said that he is hoping to enter discussion with the club for a contract extension to remain with the Phillies for the remainder of his career. Although the comment certainly excited Philadelphia fans, as he has made himself a fan-favorite in the city, his wish has raised a few eyebrows.

Many MLB fans have no problem with Bryce Harper expressing his desire to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies for the remainder of his career, it's the fact that he talked about a contract extension. Fans have pointed out that his current megadeal with the team runs until he is 39 years old, which left fans with no options but to tease the two-time MVP.

MLB fans have pointed out that Harper's current 13-year, $330,000,000 contract expires at the end of the 2031 season when the superstar will be 38 years old. Some have taken to social media to ask hypothetical questions asking things like whether or not he will be playing when he is 50 years old.

Bryce Harper's message has some believing that it is a tactic to earn a pay raise

Some fans could not help themselves from mocking the Philadelphia Phillies star because of the length of his current contract. Others have suggested that Harper has expressed his desire for a career-long extension as a desire to earn a pay raise.

At the time Harper left the Washington Nationals to sign his contract with the Phillies, his contract was the richest free-agent deal in the MLB. However, that number has since been surpassed by New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

Shohei Ohtani's pending deal is expected to blow both out of the water. However, some skeptics have speculated that Bryce Harper is attempting to strong-arm the Phillies into helping him get back near the top of the list. This could simply be a conspiracy, but this would not be the first time this has happened in sports.

