Baseball fans don’t forget; just ask Fernando Tatis Jr. The San Diego Padres utility man may be one of the league's most dynamic players but his career has been sprinkled with drama and controversy.

Tatis Jr. is working hard to clean up his image. He recently went on camera to apologize after testing positive for using performance enchancing drugs. His 80-game suspension has left a stain on his legacy.

The 24-year-old missed the entire 2022 season due to a motorcycle accident. It was reported that he received "minor scrapes" but Tatis missed the entire 2022 season.

A recent graphic on television has MLB fans cracking up. Tatis was at the plate ready for the first pitch when an advertisement appeared for a "motorcyle accident". The timing could not have been more fitting.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ No way this was a coincidence No way this was a coincidence https://t.co/0ZBfwMTqIL

The San Diego Padres signed the Dominican star to a 14-year, 340 million contract in February 2021. The Friars may be wondering if it was worth the investment.

MLB fans took to Twitter after the well-timed comical advertisement that seemed to be perfectly placed.

Taylor Davis @tay13gup @TalkinBaseball_ this is incredible and this is coming from a pads fan @TalkinBaseball_ this is incredible and this is coming from a pads fan

JoeMets @JoeEvan14 @TalkinBaseball_ They came after Kershaw and now it’s the World vs them @TalkinBaseball_ They came after Kershaw and now it’s the World vs them💀

This might be one of the most well-placed add placement this season when it comes to marketing. The person who was handling the graphics for the channel may have been having some fun at Tatis Jr.'s expense and it seems to have worked out.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has finally returned after a 80-game suspension due to using PED's

Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates his home run while wearing a celebratory sombrero in the dugout against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field

Fernando Tatis Jr. recently returned from his suspension and has been exceptional. If anyone thought the Dominican star would have had some rust, they were severely mistaken.

The 2021 All-Star is off to a strong start. Tatis impresed during his stint in the minors and has continued that fine form in the majors.

Over 17 games, he already has four home runs, 10 RBIs and 11 runs over a stretch of just 79 at-bats. Tatis currently has a .280/.306/.512 slash line and a .818 OPS.

At his peak, Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of the league's most dangerous hitters. His ability to hit, hit with power, or work a walk puts fear into most MLB pitchers. The San Diego Padres will be excited about haveing one of the league's most exciting players back in their lineup.

