Max Scherzer capped off a brilliant performance against the Houston Astros in an 11-1 win for the New York Mets. Starting for his team, the veteran pitcher got through eight innings, giving away just four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts.

Max Scherzer has been part of the New York Mets starting rotation since last season. Previously, he had two successful spells at the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Nationals that saw him win a combined 3 Cy Young Awards and 8 All-Star apperances. He also won the World Series with the latter in 2019.

In the game against the defending champions, Astros, Scherzer was almost impossible to hit. He recorded just 91 pitches in eight innings and had four 1-2-3 innings. Only Yanier Diaz hit a solo home run off the experienced pitcher on a 0-1 pitch on an 83 mph slider.

Regardless of his efforts in the game, the 38-year-old has been a bit out of touch all season. Even after the strong outing, his ERA is at 4.04. That in some way also translates to the New York Mets' position as they are languishing fourth in the NL East with a 34-38 record.

Fans took to Twitter to troll Scherzer despite the impressive stat line.

Ethan @EpicGamer126642 @TalkinBaseball_ Glad the yanks didn’t face this Scherzer @TalkinBaseball_ Glad the yanks didn’t face this Scherzer

Instigator, Esq. @mzmelbs @TalkinBaseball_ Anyone who has seen these Astros lately will tell you this isn’t as impressive as this looks. @TalkinBaseball_ Anyone who has seen these Astros lately will tell you this isn’t as impressive as this looks.

Karen The Pitbull @Jcsears3rd @TalkinBaseball_ The hardest thing to do in sports is hit a baseball. The second is a Mets pitcher throwing a good game. @TalkinBaseball_ The hardest thing to do in sports is hit a baseball. The second is a Mets pitcher throwing a good game.

mack port @mack_port @TalkinBaseball_ Doesn’t count, it was against one of the worst poverty line ups in the league. @TalkinBaseball_ Doesn’t count, it was against one of the worst poverty line ups in the league.

Max Scherzer speaks about the homework he applied to his game after previous faulty starts

After the game, Max Scherzer spoke in detail about the changes he implemented after his starts against the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees that saw him give away 11 runs in two games.

“After the Atlanta start, I didn’t like where my changeup was at and I made a little tweak to my changeup and I felt like I found my changeup,” Scherzer said. “I just applied that tweak, that little adjustment, to my slider. Well, that adjustment to the slider screwed everything up for the Yankees start. So I just went back and undid that change and that’s it.”

The veteran RHP would want to continue the form and improve his 4.04 ERA.

