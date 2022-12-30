The New York Yankees see some potential in Tyler Danish and have signed the pitcher to a minor league contract. Danish has had an inconsistent MLB career but has the ability and raw talent to develop into a top-tier pitcher. The 28-year-old will join the roster at the club's spring training camp after receiving an invite.

The versatile pitcher will offer depth to a Yankees bullpen that suffered several injuries last season. He is known predominantly as a curveball and sinker pitcher but also has a decent fastball that can cross the 90 mph mark. The Yankees have depth in their pitching core, but if Danish can prove himself in the offseason, he could be a valuable addition to this roster.

MLB fans, and particularly Yankees fans, took to Twitter to break down this Brian Cashman acquisition. Overall, baseball fans were unimpressed by this uninspiring signing for a team hoping to make a run at the World Series.

Guy Smiley @GuySmileyMan @JonHeyman I see Cashman is diving even deeper into the dumpster than he usually does. @JonHeyman I see Cashman is diving even deeper into the dumpster than he usually does. 😂

Danish has only pitched 40.1 innings in the majors since 2018. Last season, he finished with a 5.13 ERA over 32 games. After a summer in which the organization re-signed Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo and signed All-Star Carlos Rodon, fans expected more.

joe @BurdenBurner @JonHeyman They’re throwing a parade at radio city rn to celebrate @JonHeyman They’re throwing a parade at radio city rn to celebrate https://t.co/uj8suwFqm4

Some fans realize that this deal is only a minor league contract. Danish will have to prove himself before he is given a chance by the New York Yankees.

Since making his debut as a 21-year-old with the White Sox, he has pitched in just 43 total MLB games.

Tyler Danish was drafted as the 55th overall pick in the 2014 draft

Tyler Danish delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park

Danish was rated highly when he was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the second round of the 2013 draft. He was the 55th overall pick that year. After working his way up the White Sox ladder, he was given an opportunity to debut in the big leagues in 2016.

DovYankeeFan84 @DovBrennerMusic @JonHeyman Another random reliever they’re gonna pull a Clay Holmes with @JonHeyman Another random reliever they’re gonna pull a Clay Holmes with

Last season was without a doubt his most productive. The Boston Red Sox used Tyler Danish in 32 games. He pitched a total of 40.1 innings and finished with 23 earned runs and 32 strikeouts.

Injuries to the bullpen hampered the Yankees' progress last season. The team staggered into the playoffs after inconsistent performances during the second half of the year. With one of the most potent offenses in the league, the move to add some depth to the bullpen makes sense for the Yankees.

