It was a Montreal-Toronto combination when Pedro Martinez threw out the first pitch to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Wednesday evening. The three-time Cy Young winner came out in a bright blue Montreal Expos jersey as he paid tribute to his former team at the Rogers Center.

This was a special moment for the two Dominican stars. Martinez is Guerrero Jr.'s godfather. He has followed Guerrero Jr.'s development and progress closely over the years as the highly-rated righty worked his way up to the majors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As expected, Martinez looked calm and composed as he approached the mound. The former Boston Red Sox ace playfully joked around with Guerrero Jr. before throwing a perfectly placed strike over the corner of the plate.

MLB fans took to Twitter to react to one of baseball's all-time greats making a return to the mound.

MLB fans felt some real nostalgia watching Pedro Martinez throw to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Martinez played alongside Guerrero Jr.'s father Vladimir Guerrero Sr. in Montreal. The two played together during the 1996 and 1997 seasons with the Expos.

Overall, Martinez played 118 games over four seasons with the Expos. He finished with a 55-33 record and a 3.06 ERA.

Pedro Martinez is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time All-Star

Former Boston Red Sox players Kevin Millar and Pedro Martinez greet each other before throwing out ceremonial first pitches at Fenway Park

During his peak, Pedro Martinez was considered one of the league's top pitchers. He made a name for himself with the Expos but developed into an elite pitcher with the Red Sox.

Over seven seasons in Boston, Martinez won two Cy Young Awards (1999, 2000) and a Triple Crown (1999). He finished as the American League strikeout leader on three different occasions (1999, 2000, and 2002). He was selected to four All-Star games during his time at Fenway Park.

Perhaps his greatest achievement was helping the Boston Red Sox break their 86-year World Series drought in 2004.

Those that were around to watch Martinez in action will agree that he was one of the best to ever play the game. The Dominican righty is still loved in Boston and maybe more in the Great White North.

Poll : 0 votes