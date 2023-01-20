With Spring Training less than a month away, MLB teams are starting to take shape with 40-man rosters nearly finalized. Owners and managers have tweaked their lineups in hopes of a successful run at a World Series title. Now comes the stage of the season where fans will rank, grade and even criticize each roster.

MLB Now recently released a list of their top 10 third basemen and it has created quite a stir.

Fans took to Twitter to give their thoughts on who warrants a place on this very competitive list. MLB is stacked with talented third basemen, and not everyone can squeeze into the top 10.

Tony Garcia @tonygarcia11 @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Arenado at 5 is a joke! Should be top 2! I won’t complain about Breggy because he’s still rebounding from injuries. @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Arenado at 5 is a joke! Should be top 2! I won’t complain about Breggy because he’s still rebounding from injuries.

I always forget about Hayes and Chapman @MLBNow Edited list isMannyJ-RamNolanRileyDeversBregmanChapmanHayesTurnerMuncyI always forget about Hayes and Chapman @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Edited list is MannyJ-RamNolanRileyDeversBregmanChapmanHayesTurnerMuncyI always forget about Hayes and Chapman

The tweet, from the MLB Network account, had fans questioning the order and ranking of some of the players. Fans also questioned why certain players had been left off.

The decision to place seven-time All-Star Nolan Arenado in the fifth spot was definitely controversial. Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner and a six-time Platinum Glove winner. He has led the National League in home runs on three different occasions (2015, 2016, 2018) and the NL in RBIs on two occasions (2015, 2016).

Kevin @stlsportsfan7 @Tatum47242895 @MLBNetwork @MLBNow What, 9 straight Gold Gloves in NL? and 3rd in MVP voting needs to be #1 @Tatum47242895 @MLBNetwork @MLBNow What, 9 straight Gold Gloves in NL? and 3rd in MVP voting needs to be #1

Erik.T @Erik_G_T @MLBNetwork



A random name generator wouldn’t have done much worse here. @MLBNow Not sure which is worse, the fact that Arenado isn’t in the top 3, or that Chapman isn’t even here at all.A random name generator wouldn’t have done much worse here. @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Not sure which is worse, the fact that Arenado isn’t in the top 3, or that Chapman isn’t even here at all. A random name generator wouldn’t have done much worse here.

Last season, Arenado had a .293/.358/.533 slash line and finished third in the NL MVP voting. He recorded 30 homers and 103 RBIs. It's hard to imagine what more he could've done to work his way into the top three places on the list.

MLB fans were shocked to see 7x All-Star Nolan Arenado rank number 5 on the list

Nolan Arenado acknowledges the crowd during his first at-bat against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field

Some very talented players missed out, causing fans to vent their frustrations online. The Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez had a solid season and helped guide the club to their first playoff appearance since 2001.

Without a doubt, the most controversial exclusion from the top 10 has to be the Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman. Fans were surprised the 2019 All-Star and three-time Gold Glover wasn't on the list.

Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez and Austin Riley took the top three spots.

Riley has been outstanding since his debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2019. He was a key member of the 2021 World Series championship side. Ramirez has recorded an astounding 65 home runs and 129 RBIs over the past two seasons. Machado continues to perform at the highest level year after year and has a handful of awards to his name.

It will be interesting to see which of these third basemen leads the list come 2023. With the season around the corner, keep an eye on the stars from this top 10 list.

