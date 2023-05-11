The St. Louis Cardinals once had Zac Gallen on their roster. They drafted him in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He only spent a year with the club before they traded him to the Miami Marlins.
The reason he was traded? In Gallen's eyes, he thinks the team was not happy that he missed so much time in the offseason. Gallen couldn't commit to all of the winter workouts the team was holding.
Gallen missed the October camp as he had just wrapped up his minor-league playoffs. He also missed the November camp because his friend was getting married.
He made the December camp but was told he did not need to be there. It wasn't until he was in the airport, ready to fly home, that he got the text that the team had traded him.
"The Cardinal way is taking a major hit this year..." one fan tweeted.
"The Cardinals traded Arozarena over an instagram post. What's worse than bad management? Petty management," another fan tweeted.
MLB fans can't believe the St. Louis Cardinals' way of going about this. Even if the Cardinals weren't worried about missing camps, they traded away an elite arm. Zac Gallen has been a top arm for the last few seasons.
It has not been a season to remember for Cardinals fans. They're currently playing uninspiring baseball, and the whole team seems lost. Nobody could have predicted them to be struggling so hard this season.
Zac Gallen could have had a great career with the St. Louis Cardinals
Last year, Zac Gallen really turned it on. He finished the year with a 12-4 record and a 2.54 ERA over 184 innings pitched. He led the league in WHIP (0.913) and H9 (5.9).
This season, he hasn't skipped a beat. He's started eight games, compiling a 5-1 record and a 2.36 ERA. He leads the league in games started, FIP (1.68), and WHIP (0.846).
This is a pitcher the St. Louis Cardinals need. They're struggling with an aging Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty, who can't find their groove. The team has found themselves eight games behind the first-place Pittsburgh Pirates.
St. Louis has played so poorly this year, that they're three games behind the Cincinnati Reds, who are in fourth place in the National League Central. This is certainly not the same team who has dominated the division for years.