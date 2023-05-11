Create

MLB fans react to absurd reason St. Louis Cardinals may have traded standout pitcher Zac Gallen: "The Cardinals way is taking a major hit" 

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified May 11, 2023 22:33 GMT
Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers
St. Louis Cardinals may have traded standout pitcher Zac Gallen

The St. Louis Cardinals once had Zac Gallen on their roster. They drafted him in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He only spent a year with the club before they traded him to the Miami Marlins.

The reason he was traded? In Gallen's eyes, he thinks the team was not happy that he missed so much time in the offseason. Gallen couldn't commit to all of the winter workouts the team was holding.

"On the way home, they traded me ... You know the Cardinals, you know they got their certain ways about how they go about some things."@zacgallen23 talks about the potential reason he was traded from St. Louis. https://t.co/kHSCMCw4T9

Gallen missed the October camp as he had just wrapped up his minor-league playoffs. He also missed the November camp because his friend was getting married.

He made the December camp but was told he did not need to be there. It wasn't until he was in the airport, ready to fly home, that he got the text that the team had traded him.

"The Cardinal way is taking a major hit this year..." one fan tweeted.
The Cardinal Way is taking a major hit this year… twitter.com/foulterritoryt…
"The Cardinals traded Arozarena over an instagram post. What's worse than bad management? Petty management," another fan tweeted.
The Cardinals traded Arozarena over an Instagram post. What’s worse than bad management? Petty management. twitter.com/foulterritoryt…
embarrassing twitter.com/foulterritoryt…
You might say the best pitcher in 2023 was traded from the #STLCards    because of "Philosophical Differences"Zac Gallen was traded on his way home from camp.twitter.com/FoulTerritoryT…

MLB fans can't believe the St. Louis Cardinals' way of going about this. Even if the Cardinals weren't worried about missing camps, they traded away an elite arm. Zac Gallen has been a top arm for the last few seasons.

This organization has lost its way #stlcards twitter.com/FoulTerritoryT…
Every day more "things" happen to the team. It's like a soap opera.Never thought I'd see the day of this massive disconnect and failure between the front office and their players... Yet here we are. #STLCards twitter.com/FoulTerritoryT…
@FoulTerritoryTV @zacgallen23 Cardinals cannot buy a good news story now-a-days
@FoulTerritoryTV @zacgallen23 Love Zac keeping it real

It has not been a season to remember for Cardinals fans. They're currently playing uninspiring baseball, and the whole team seems lost. Nobody could have predicted them to be struggling so hard this season.

Zac Gallen could have had a great career with the St. Louis Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks

Last year, Zac Gallen really turned it on. He finished the year with a 12-4 record and a 2.54 ERA over 184 innings pitched. He led the league in WHIP (0.913) and H9 (5.9).

This season, he hasn't skipped a beat. He's started eight games, compiling a 5-1 record and a 2.36 ERA. He leads the league in games started, FIP (1.68), and WHIP (0.846).

This is a pitcher the St. Louis Cardinals need. They're struggling with an aging Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty, who can't find their groove. The team has found themselves eight games behind the first-place Pittsburgh Pirates.

St. Louis has played so poorly this year, that they're three games behind the Cincinnati Reds, who are in fourth place in the National League Central. This is certainly not the same team who has dominated the division for years.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...